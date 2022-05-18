Five Star Food Service, Inc. To Expand Chattanooga Headquarters

Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Five Star Food Service, Inc. officials announced Wednesday the company will expand its headquarters operations in Hamilton County.Through this expansion, Five Star will create 25 new jobs as the company relocates to 412 E. 10th St. in Chattanooga. The new downtown location will allow Five Star to expand its operations and hire more headquarters-related positions to support the company’s substantial revenue growth and geographic expansion.Founded in Chattanooga in 1993, Five Star Food Service, Inc.is a food and beverage retail solutions provider for employers and other commercial, institutional and educational locations. The company’s operations include micro markets, full-line vending machines, pantry, coffee and water services, full-service dining, catering, fresh food production, coffee roasting, secured delivery and sustainable products.Today, Five Star employs nearly 2,000 people across its facilities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee.In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 30 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in roughly 5,600 job commitments and $1.7 billion in capital investment.“Five Star’s decision to expand in Chattanooga is a testament to our state’s skilled workforce and strong business climate. I thank this Tennessee-based company for its continued investment and commitment to job creation in Southeast Tennessee,” said Governor Lee.“TNECD strives to provide our companies with more than a place to do business. Our goal is that companies like Five Star will find a home in Tennessee to grow and hopefully expand. We appreciate Five Star’s decision to expand in Hamilton County and look forward to seeing the company’s continued success in our state,” said Comm. Rolfe.“Five Star has been blessed by incredible growth, and we are excited to partner with Riverside Development to rehabilitate a historic Chattanooga building to expand our workplace. Community is one of our stated values, and our commitment to it is exemplified by our company’s non-profit, Feeding the Future. Relocating into the heart of the city allows us to deepen our investment in our people and to this community, perfectly aligning with our long-term vision. Being next door to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where we find a great pool of professional talent, is also very exciting. We want to thank the state of Tennessee for their vision and contribution to our effort,” said Five Star Food Service, Inc. President & CEO Richard Kennedy.“TVA and EPB congratulate Five Star on its decision to expand operations in Chattanooga. Helping to support existing industries expand and create new job opportunities and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Chattanooga to help further that mission and celebrate this announcement together,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development.“We could not be more excited for Five Star. These jobs will provide a significant boost to our local economy. This expansion shows their continued support and faith in Hamilton County, and we wish all the best in this endeavor. They have our full support,” said Senator Todd Gardenhire.“I’m very excited about the upcoming investment by Five Star in the Chattanooga area. The company has been in an expansion mode the past few years, and I’m grateful that it’s bringing 25 new, much-needed jobs to the area. Five Star is a quality operation, and I appreciate the company, local leadership here in Chattanooga and TNECD for teaming up to make this happen,” said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem.