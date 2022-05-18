 Wednesday, May 18, 2022 69.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Five Star Food Service, Inc. To Expand Chattanooga Headquarters

Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Five Star Food Service, Inc. officials announced Wednesday the company will expand its headquarters operations in Hamilton County.
 
Through this expansion, Five Star will create 25 new jobs as the company relocates to 412 E. 10th St. in Chattanooga. The new downtown location will allow Five Star to expand its operations and hire more headquarters-related positions to support the company’s substantial revenue growth and geographic expansion. 
 
Founded in Chattanooga in 1993, Five Star Food Service, Inc.
is a food and beverage retail solutions provider for employers and other commercial, institutional and educational locations. The company’s operations include micro markets, full-line vending machines, pantry, coffee and water services, full-service dining, catering, fresh food production, coffee roasting, secured delivery and sustainable products. 
 
Today, Five Star employs nearly 2,000 people across its facilities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee.
 
In the last five years, TNECD has supported more than 30 economic development projects in Hamilton County, resulting in roughly 5,600 job commitments and $1.7 billion in capital investment. 
 
“Five Star’s decision to expand in Chattanooga is a testament to our state’s skilled workforce and strong business climate. I thank this Tennessee-based company for its continued investment and commitment to job creation in Southeast Tennessee,” said Governor Lee. 
 
“TNECD strives to provide our companies with more than a place to do business. Our goal is that companies like Five Star will find a home in Tennessee to grow and hopefully expand. We appreciate Five Star’s decision to expand in Hamilton County and look forward to seeing the company’s continued success in our state,” said Comm. Rolfe.
 
“Five Star has been blessed by incredible growth, and we are excited to partner with Riverside Development to rehabilitate a historic Chattanooga building to expand our workplace. Community is one of our stated values, and our commitment to it is exemplified by our company’s non-profit, Feeding the Future. Relocating into the heart of the city allows us to deepen our investment in our people and to this community, perfectly aligning with our long-term vision. Being next door to the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, where we find a great pool of professional talent, is also very exciting. We want to thank the state of Tennessee for their vision and contribution to our effort,” said Five Star Food Service, Inc. President & CEO Richard Kennedy.            
 
“TVA and EPB congratulate Five Star on its decision to expand operations in Chattanooga. Helping to support existing industries expand and create new job opportunities and investment in the Valley is fundamental to TVA’s mission of service. We are proud to partner with the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development, Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Chattanooga to help further that mission and celebrate this announcement together,” said John Bradley, TVA senior vice president of Economic Development.
 
“We could not be more excited for Five Star. These jobs will provide a significant boost to our local economy. This expansion shows their continued support and faith in Hamilton County, and we wish all the best in this endeavor. They have our full support,” said Senator Todd Gardenhire.
 
“I’m very excited about the upcoming investment by Five Star in the Chattanooga area. The company has been in an expansion mode the past few years, and I’m grateful that it’s bringing 25 new, much-needed jobs to the area. Five Star is a quality operation, and I appreciate the company, local leadership here in Chattanooga and TNECD for teaming up to make this happen,” said Rep. Yusuf Hakeem.

Police Blotter: Man Steals Loud Truck With Transmission Problems And Abandons It Down The Road; Man Complains Over "Smallest Possible Stuff"

Minit Car Wash Was Among Displaced Businesses At The Foot Of Cameron Hill

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A woman on Boy Scout Road told police her Chevrolet C/K 1500 had just been stolen. She said the truck has a bad transmission and she could hear it on the train tracks. Officers continued down ... (click for more)

As they became common in the 1900s, automobiles spawned numerous car care inventions. If your car got stuck in a muddy ditch in Chattanooga, a locally made Ernest Holmes wrecker could come to ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Opinion

Student Debt - And Response (4)

“And so we come to commencement, that glorious moment of achievement when a high school or college graduate will be awarded a hard-earned diploma and venture into a complex world full of promise and fright.” Uh-huh. Except for over 40 million young Americans who are saddled with a collective debt of well over $1.5 trillion, and who are being “blamed” by conservatives like Roy ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Muffling The Mobs From Neighborhoods

On Monday Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill to combat bad behavior, which most laws do, but HB 1571 should have never been necessary. It bans angry mobs and profane picketers from going into neighborhoods to protest in front of somebody’s house. We’ve seen the upraised middle fingers and the insidious language spewed out of megaphones in recent weeks in front of some Supreme ... (click for more)

Sports

Offensive Explosion Leads #1 Vols Past Belmont, 18-0

Top-ranked Tennessee was active on the offensive end early and often Tuesday, shutting out Belmont in the regular season home finale at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 18-0. The Vols scored four runs in the first inning, five runs in the second inning and then at least one run per inning all the way through the seventh. Tennessee's 18 runs are its third-most in a single game this ... (click for more)

Lady Red Wolves Open Season Friday At Home

The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves will have their season home opener and season debut versus South Carolina United in the USL Women’s League this coming Friday evening; May 20, 2022 at 7:30pm in Chattanooga at the CHI Memorial Stadium. The Lady Red Wolves are coming off of a very successful inaugural two years, as they have been the reigning Southeast Conference Champions in the WPSL ... (click for more)


