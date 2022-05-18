137 Acres Of Prime Land In Hixson Being Eyed By Several Groups - It's The Valleybrook Golf Course

There's 137 acres of prime land in Hixson now being eyed by several different groups - it's the Valleybrook Golf Course.

Chattanooga businessman Henry Luken, who bought it at an auction nine years ago for $950,000 (plus six percent sale commission, is shopping it for $3.4 million.

He said a Florida group is eyeing it along with some groups in Chattanooga, but no deal has yet been worked out.

Though some would like to see the 63-year-old golf course keep going, Mr. Luken said the "highest and best use of the property is not for a golf course." He said that's the same across the country, except for the rare exceptions like Augusta National.

He noted that the homeowners group at Valleybrook probably would be the most interested in keeping their golf course amenity.

Mr. Luken said the Valleybrook course "is making money and it could make even more."

On the other hand, Mr. Luken noted that there is a real scarcity of available homes locally, leading to greatly escalating home prices in recent times.

And he said the group that can work out an acceptable deal with him will be free to do as it pleases with the property as long as it can get all the needed approvals.

Mr. Luken noted that he put all his local golf courses up for sale around six months ago. He has sold the Montlake Golf Course. He said he closed the course at Eagle Bluff "because the homeowners association was a pain in the --- to deal with." He owns the Battlefield Golf Course in Walker County, Ga., and the Mt. Airy course in Sequatchie County.

A sales piece for the Valleybrook property says, "Built in 1959 and designed by course architect Charles “Chic” Adams, Valleybrook Golf Course & Country Club is one of the oldest and most storied courses in Chattanooga. Course and membership is thriving, well established, and has been a distinguished staple of this close knit community for over 62 years in the greater Chattanooga area. This amazing course during its tenure has played host to 9 PGA tour events as well as nationwide events. Course provides a semi-private 18 hole PAR 71 course that spans across approx 137 acres of beautiful top of the line greens & fairways. Course plays 6,713 yards from the gold tees with a challenging shot maker’s layout.

"Improvements include a driving range, practice greens, multiple warehouse / storage buildings, the country club approx 11,565 sq ft fully renovated in 2013 features locker rooms, a pro shop, full service restaurant & bar , and a spacious events room hosting multiple gatherings, events & parties every year. In 2020, course members were treated to brand new top of the line primo TifEagle Bermuda greens. Valleybrook Golf and Country Club is conveniently located approx 11 miles north of Downtown Chattanooga MSA.

"Chattanooga is a thriving Southern gem of a city and has continued to experience explosive growth in terms of population, business and jobs the last couple of years."

Here is a story by John Shearer on the Valleybrook course: