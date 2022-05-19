 Thursday, May 19, 2022 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Griscoms Were Cameron Hill Residents With Printers Ink In Their Blood

Thursday, May 19, 2022 - by John Wilson

  • Harry F. Griscom

  • Milton Van Dyke Griscom

  • Will S. Griscom Jr.

  • Isobel Griscom when she was a young girl in St. Elmo


Franklin Griscom was a boilermaker with a wide reputation, but most of his offspring gravitated to the printing and newspaper business instead. The Griscoms lived in several places on Cameron Hill.

A Quaker family, the Griscoms traced back to Samuel Griscom, who lived from 1787 to 1849 and married Ann Powell. They lived at Reading, Pa. A son, David Powell Griscom, lived from 1810 to 1893.

Franklin Griscom was born at Reading in 1832 and married Sarah Eches Thompson. The family lived in Ohio, then Indiana. In the summer of 1869, Franklin Griscom brought his boilermaker skills to Chattanooga when he took charge of the Webster Foundry at King Street. It is said that he built the first locomotive ever constructed in the South. 

The Franklin Griscoms at first lived near the Webster Foundry, but by 1880 they had joined the Cameron Hill colony at Cedar and Fourth. At a time when families lived together for extended times, sons Harry Franklin Griscom and William Samuel Griscom were with them on Cedar Street. By 1883, Harry, Will and another brother, Charles Walter Griscom, were living high on Cameron Hill on West Sixth at the southwest corner of Magazine. Charles and Will afterward had separate fine homes on Prospect (Boynton Terrace), then Charles was at 15 East Terrace and later at 625 West Sixth.

Harry Franklin Griscom, the eldest son of Franklin and Sarah, was lauded as a "self-made man" who had only one term at Chattanooga High School. He briefly tried his hand in the Webster Foundry when he was a boy and was assigned to heating rivets. However, he "found that sort of work was foreign to his taste." 

Instead, H.F. Griscom took a job as a "devil" in a printing shop. He also began dabbling with an amateur newspaper that he called "Now and Then" when he was 17. With Samuel L. Gamble, he operated Gamble & Griscom job and book printers at James Hall. When the Weekly Chattanooga Commercial newspaper collapsed in 1877, H.F. Griscom, who was just 21, borrowed $5 and took over its lease with a partner. With "intelligent effort and brains," he was able to put the Commercial in good standing. It became the Republican Party organ for 17 counties. 

H.F. Griscom in 1880 was elected city auditor. He then was appointed the Chattanooga postmaster by President Chester Arthur. He served until President Grover Cleveland came into office and removed him. He served several years on the school board. In 1884, the Chattanooga Commercial was converted to a daily paper and H.F. Griscom was the secretary and treasurer. When he was 26, he was chosen as president of the Tennessee Press Association.

He married Frances Juliet "Fannie" Waters on Nov. 25, 1880. They had a son, Harry Franklin Griscom Jr., and a daughter, Nellie. 

However, H.F. Griscom contracted a type of consumption and became so ill that he could no longer work. He and Fannie moved across the river to Hill City. He went to Colorado to see if that could revive him, but it did not help. Fannie went out to the Far West and brought him back to Chattanooga to die. He was just 31. The funeral was held at the foot of Cameron Hill at Second Presbyterian Church.

Charles Griscom, brother to Harry, also met a sad end. He was a printer for the Commercial for many years, then was over printing at the New Spencer Medicine Company. He also organized the Chattanooga Printing and Engraving Company. He married Claudia Spalding, and their children were Charles W. Jr., Eloise and Lottie.

On the morning of Nov. 29, 1907, Charles Griscom went out the door teasing his wife about saving him some of the turkey they had enjoyed the previous dinner. He arrived at work at 313 Cherry St. and was talking to a foreman when he slumped into a chair and soon died. He had suffered a brain hemorrhage. The funeral was at the Griscom home at 625 W. Sixth St. Pastor Howard Jones of the First Baptist Church presided. Charles W. Griscom was 43.  

Will Griscom followed his older brother's printing pursuit. He was a printer's devil for C.W. Baker, then he was collector and then local editor for the Commercial. He worked for Bradt Printing and for Debutante Printing, then he was foreman of the printing department of Spencer Medicine Company. Will married Emma Norris, daughter of Western Union manager J.B. Norris, at a ceremony in St. Elmo. He took a printing position with the Chattanooga Medicine Company and settled in at 310 Old Mountain Road. His career at the medicine company lasted 43 years. Will Griscom was active at First Presbyterian Church. He lived for a number of years at the Elizabeth Apartments not far from the church. He was 83 when he died in 1944.

The children of Will Griscom included Milton, Frank Norris, Tom who lived in Nashville and W.S. Jr. who moved to Palo Alto, Calif. A daughter, Isobel, took a position as an English professor at the University of Chattanooga in 1922. She was still in the English department in 1963. 

Tom Griscom, a great-grandson of Will Griscom, also had newspapers in his blood. He worked at the Chattanooga News-Free Press before joining the staff of Senator Howard Baker and then going to the Reagan White House.

 

 


May 19, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 18, 2022

Police Say Man Who Had Just T-Boned Woman Was Laughing At The Scene

May 18, 2022

Berke Says Contractor Took Money To Fix Tornado-Damaged Home And Bought Drugs


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR 4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FAILURE ... (click for more)

Police said a man who was driving dangerously and t-boned a woman's vehicle was afterward laughing at the scene. Jonathan Preston Elsea, 26, of 4504 Spring Lake, is charged with vehicular ... (click for more)

Attorney Ronnie Berke alleges in a Chancery Court lawsuit that he paid a contractor to fix a tornado-damaged home and he used the funds for a drug deal rather than fix the house. The suit ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR 4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD FAILURE TO APPEAR BAKER, JOHNNY LEE 125 GRAYS CREEK RD WHITWELL, 37397 Age at Arrest: 43 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County FTA (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE) FTA ... (click for more)

Police Say Man Who Had Just T-Boned Woman Was Laughing At The Scene

Police said a man who was driving dangerously and t-boned a woman's vehicle was afterward laughing at the scene. Jonathan Preston Elsea, 26, of 4504 Spring Lake, is charged with vehicular assault, DUI, not having insurance, felony reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident. In the incident on Saturday, police responded to the intersection of Crabtree Drive ... (click for more)

Opinion

We Owe A Great Debt Of Gratitude To Sheriff Jim Hammond

I nearly bit off my tongue trying to restrain myself with regard to the attacks on Sheriff Jim Hammond in recent weeks. For over 25 years I have known Jim. I know him to be a fine Christian gentleman, a patriotic American, a genuinely compassionate leader. For many years, at his church, he taught Sunday School. On behalf of the U.S. Department of Justice, he taught constitutional ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Armed Forces Day

My lifelong friend Mark Alexander just reminded those of us who read The Patriot Post that this Saturday is the day we honor our Armed Forces both past and present. Yes, we did just have a parade in Chattanooga where we showcased our heroes, but the official Armed Forces salute is always the third Saturday in May. Mark, as fine a patriot who ever lived, is a military dad and writes ... (click for more)

Sports

"We Have Nothing To Lose" - UTC Softball On The Road To Tuscaloosa

A crowd of enthusiastic supporters sent UTC’s softball team off to Tuscaloosa in style on Wednesday afternoon. The crowd cheered the SoCon champions on as they boarded the bus bound for Alabama, where the team will play against Alabama, Stanford or Murray State. The Mocs sat at 25-25 entering the SoCon tournament, where they went on a dreamlike run to clinch their first conference ... (click for more)

"A Strong Ability To Come Back" - Chattanooga State Softball Ready For NJCAA Tournament

Chattanooga State’s Tigers scrimmaged against one another on a sunny and muggy Wednesday afternoon. The conditions weren’t the most pleasant, but it was downright paradisal compared to the conditions the team will be competing in less than a week. The Tigers softball team will travel to Yuma, Ariz. For the NJCAA tournament. After bowing out in last season’s tournament, this ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors