Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, QUINTON LAMAR

4000 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BAKER, JOHNNY LEE

125 GRAYS CREEK RD WHITWELL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FTA (POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE)

FTA (TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE)

FTA (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA)



BALTAZAR, ALEX PEREZ

3700 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Lookout Mountain

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

CRIMINAL SIMULATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY



BEAVER, LAURENCE

2409 QUEENS LACE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374211842

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEHL, KENNETH EUGENE

727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



BLACKMON, TAMMY NICHOLE

1426 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BLANCETT, JEFFREY JOSHUA

764 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BRADLEY, ANTHONY CLAY

2231 E 26TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073631

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE

1112 N.

HAWTHORNE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSIMPLE ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGBURTON, SYDNEY SHAE1061 CARD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37324Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTBUSH, NIDARIOUS621 MEMORIAL DR APT 2210 CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECALDERON-SUAREZ, MANUEL EVUZRDO211 PROSPERITY LN CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CARPENTER, ROBERT AUSTIN171 DUCK TOWN ST SODDY DAISY, 37324Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFCARR, CARLA L87 JUNITA ST DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $2,500.00CASTANEDA, LEONARDO DANIEL1414 STRANFLEX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CHATMAN, JEREMIAH LASHUN8349 CHERRY BARK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CHIN, SASHAMIYAKE2620 NEW SALEM HWY APT C303 MURFREESBORO, 37128Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 1000COMBS, ZACHARY TYLER7356 Lee Hwy Chattanooga, 374211459Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADILLAN, JEREMY WHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADOWNER, SEAN TOM1020 W 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)CRIMINAL TRESPASSINGDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDUPREE, VINCENT WAYNE2218 E 25TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073618Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGEAKER, JEREMY BOYD1924 HOWELL MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCETAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEFIELDS, TYLER GREGORY2100 RABBIT VALLEY RD NW CLEVELAND,Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FOSKEY, AARON JAY4270 GREEN ACRES DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS DRIVING ON REVOKEDGORDON, MICHAEL ANGELO206 CESSNA DR DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)GRAVES, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL727 EAST 11TH STRET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GRAVES, MONTE DAVID1914 COPELAND ST APT H ANNAPOLIS, 21401Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHALL, JEFFERY DEONTE838 SYLVAN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARHALL, SABRINA KAY12337 SCRIBNER RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRECKLESS DRIVINGJACKSON, JEROME OSHAY3545 COTTONWOOD LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, WYNISHA W154 COLONEY CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJONES, ERIC LEBRON1701 Jackson St Chattanooga, 374041316Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJONES, FREDERICK ANDERSON4812 AROWHEAD TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:DOMESTIC ASSAULTMAYNOR, DAVID406 LORI DR DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING IN POSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANEMCPHAIL, SHAWN EDWARD105 FONTENAY DRIVE LEBANON, 37090Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH (SELL,MILLER, ANTHONY CHARLES727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRECKLESS BURNINGDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEMONDAY, RICKEY LYNN101 HILL DRIVE DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MONROE, NICHOLAS1008 HURST STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCVIOLATION OF PROBATION (STALKING)NEWMAN, CHRISTOPHER STUART800 N VALLEYWOOD CIR HIXSON, 373432447Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAOEHRING, MICHAEL JOHN3802 MISSION VIEW APT 2 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PARKER, JAMES LLOYD1706 STRAWBERRY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTCHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENTPAYNE, JOSEPH ADAM1754 HWY 108 WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PETERSON, KEILA JANYSE1664 GREENDALE WAY APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPHINIZEY, COREY GEORGEMILT1411 CAROUSEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDRAPERALIEGH, PHILLIP107 MARVIN DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RIVERA, DARIO3211 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESCHOOCRAFT, BETH C8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDACCESSORY AFTER THE FACTSCHOOCRAFT, TAYLOR EAVES8510 CHAMBERS RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGTHEFT OF PROPERTYSKINNER, MATTHEW OLIN114 WILTON AVE LEXINGTON, 40508Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARY OF BUSINESSTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDTHEFT OF PROPERTYFRAUDULENT USE OF CREDIT CARDSPIKES, JAMALE LAMAR727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSS METH)STARKEY, TERRANCE LEVAR4610 SUNFLOWER LN APT C2 CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000SUMMEROW, ZACHARY DWIGHT5326 SLATEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TACKETT, ETHAN KRISOPHER8115 MEE MEE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER NICHOLAS762 ASHLAND TERRANCE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTORY, TYRANCE LAVONDIS3609 MISSIONARE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeALIAS CAPIAS (SUSPENDED LICENSE)TRIMBLE, MATTHEW A1450 TRANQUIL ACRES RD SEQUATCHIE, 37374Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTVELASQUEZ, ASAL1618 SCHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEYEAST 45 STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEARWENE, CAITLYN9905 HIXSON PIKE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWEST, ZETTA FRANCES3216 5TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAWESTFALL, JUSTIN FRAZIER161 WALEY RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYWOLFE, KATIE REBECCA337 HONEYBERRY LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEAR