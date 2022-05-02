2 Shot On Chandler Avenue Early Sunday Morning

Two people were shot early Sunday morning on Chandler Avenue.

At approximately 2:58 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4000 block of Chandler Avenue on a shots fired call.

Upon arrival, officers located shell casings but could not locate a victim. Moments later officers were notified by dispatch that two people had just arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds.

They also confirmed the location of incident to be on Chandler Avenue and subsequently secured the scene. Officers responded to the hospital and confirmed a man, 20, a woman, 17, were there suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victims were sitting in a vehicle near the above location when they heard gunshots and were struck. They left the area and were then transported to the hospital via private vehicle.