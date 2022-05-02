 Monday, May 2, 2022 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Group Says City Council Should Hold Public Information Session On Redistricting Process

Monday, May 2, 2022

A group of citizens who have expressed concerns about the city of Chattanooga’s redistricting process said they hope that a compromise can be reached before the City Council adopts a redistricting ordinance on second and final reading on Tuesday afternoon.

Theresa Turner, co-chair of the Hamilton County Voters’ Coalition, said that a group of individuals who had asked that the entire process start over now propose a much-abbreviated approach to learn about how the City decided to reapportion the population based on the 2020 census.

She said: “In the spirit of compromise and in recognition of the public process that the Council has followed since March 1st, we respectfully request that Council hold a strategic planning meeting devoted to bringing the public up to speed on what factors the city considered when moving people from one district to another.

“We would like to hear a brief presentation by the City Attorney on legal considerations and to be educated by Councilors and staff on what options were considered in drawing the proposed lines for each district and what changes have been made to the map since March 1.

“We see this as an educational and explanatory public meeting and recognize that Council is not required to allow comments from members of the public who are present.

“Because the redistricting ordinance is on the Council agenda for final passage tomorrow afternoon, we hope that a Councilor will suggest this approach and make a motion to defer adoption of the ordinance until the strategic planning meeting can be held in May or June.”

She noted that the Council has until 2024 to complete the redistricting process for the next citywide election in 2025.


To clarify, Chattanoogan.com as a newspaper does not endorse political candidates. Roy Exum, our lead opinion writer, does endorse political candidates.



An employee at the Brew & Cue, 5017 Rossville Blvd., told police that two white males exited the restroom, with one dropping his wallet on the floor of the establishment. The man in the rear picked up the wallet to handed it to the owner of the wallet, but the owner of the wallet began accusing the man in the rear of taking the wallet from him. The employees came over and explained

Opinion

Political Junk Mail -- Can We Refuse It?

Roy Exum: Hullander, Smedley Don't Believe Polls

Roy Exum: Hullander, Smedley Don’t Believe Polls

Two weeks ago a political poll suggested Matt Hullander was the front-runner in Tuesday’s Republican primary to become the next Mayor of Hamilton County. But on Sunday, in a poll commissioned by Hamilton Flourishing, Hullander was a distant third to Weston Wamp and Sabrena Smedley. How does that work? The latest poll before tomorrow’s primary listed Wamp at 34.3 percent of a ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts vs Trash Pandas Preview - Rocket City Loaded With Pitching

If a TikTok comments section could bequeath a name for a minor league baseball team located in Huntsville, the “Rocket City Trash Pandas” is probably close to what they’d come up with. Last season saw the team in the headlines for reasons far more serious than their name. The Los Angeles Angels affiliate was the face of a larger discussion surrounding the low wages and poor ... (click for more)

A Different Approach - Lookouts' Isiah Gilliam Pursues Consistency

Isiah Gilliam is a renaissance man who just so happens to also be one of the best power hitters in the Southern League. Minor league baseball players get Monday off during the week, and Chattanoogans might catch Gilliam putting holes in targets at the local shooting range on his one day off. But they may just as easily find him scrolling through articles about a multitude of subjects. ... (click for more)


