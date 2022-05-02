Brainerd Man In Critical Condition After Girlfriend Runs Over Him With GMC Sierra

A Brainerd man is in critical condition after police said his girlfriend ran over him in her 2002 GMC Sierra.

Priscilla Ross, of 4619 Woodmore View Circle, is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

In the incident on Saturday at approximately 7:43 a.m., police found Anthony Williams with severe injuries to his lower extremities. His apartment at 405 N. Germantown Road was visibly damaged from being struck by a vehicle.

Mr. Williams was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Ms. Ross was at the scene with the Sierra, which had front-end damage.

She said she had left that morning and stopped at the end of the parking lot to talk with someone for about an hour. She said she then decided to go back to his apartment to ask if he needed a ride to work.

She said she then decided to "whip" into the parking lot while showing off when she said she accidentally struck Mr. Williams and the apartment. She said she did not like driving the Sierra and its brakes may have failed.

Police obtained video of the incident and said it showed Ms. Ross drive away in a normal fashion, then return a short time later also in a normal fashion. The vehicle was then stationary in front of the apartment for an extended time.

Mr. Williams then can be seen coming out of the apartment and walking toward the front of the Sierra. The Sierra then accelerated, striking Mr. Williams, going over a curb and then running over bushes and the side of the apartment.

A witness said the couple was in a verbal argument at the time of the incident and Ms. Ross intentionally struck him with the vehicle.

Family members confirmed a pattern of domestic violence between the two.

Police said it was unknown if Mr. Williams would survive his injuries.

He told medical personnel that he had been run over by his girlfriend.