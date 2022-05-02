 Monday, May 2, 2022 87.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Brainerd Man In Critical Condition After Girlfriend Runs Over Him With GMC Sierra

Monday, May 2, 2022

A Brainerd man is in critical condition after police said his girlfriend ran over him in her 2002 GMC Sierra.

Priscilla Ross, of 4619 Woodmore View Circle, is charged with attempted criminal homicide.

In the incident on Saturday at approximately 7:43 a.m., police found Anthony Williams with severe injuries to his lower extremities. His apartment at 405 N. Germantown Road was visibly damaged from being struck by a vehicle.

Mr. Williams was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. 

Ms. Ross was at the scene with the Sierra, which had front-end damage.

She said she had left that morning and stopped at the end of the parking lot to talk with someone for about an hour. She said she then decided to go back to his apartment to ask if he needed a ride to work.

She said she then decided to "whip" into the parking lot while showing off when she said she accidentally struck Mr. Williams and the apartment. She said she did not like driving the Sierra and its brakes may have failed.

Police obtained video of the incident and said it showed Ms. Ross drive away in a normal fashion, then return a short time later also in a normal fashion. The vehicle was then stationary in front of the apartment for an extended time. 

Mr. Williams then can be seen coming out of the apartment and walking toward the front of the Sierra. The Sierra then accelerated, striking Mr. Williams, going over a curb and then running over bushes and the side of the apartment.

A witness said the couple was in a verbal argument at the time of the incident and Ms. Ross intentionally struck him with the vehicle.

Family members confirmed a pattern of domestic violence between the two.

Police said it was unknown if Mr. Williams would survive his injuries.

He told medical personnel that he had been run over by his girlfriend.

 

 


Police Blotter: Man Picks Up Wallet And Returns It To Man Who Dropped It, Gets Accused Instead Of Thanked; Woman Says Her Nieces Came Over To Argue

Group Says City Council Should Hold Public Information Session On Redistricting Process

2 Shot On Chandler Avenue Early Sunday Morning


An employee at the Brew & Cue, 5017 Rossville Blvd., told police that two white males exited the restroom, with one dropping his wallet on the floor of the establishment. The man in the rear ... (click for more)

A group of citizens who have expressed concerns about the city of Chattanooga’s redistricting process said they hope that a compromise can be reached before the City Council adopts a redistricting ... (click for more)

Two people were shot early Sunday morning on Chandler Avenue. At approximately 2:58 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 4000 block of Chandler Avenue on a shots fired call. Upon ... (click for more)



Opinion

Political Junk Mail -- Can We Refuse It?

Today's mail brought yet another handful of ill-conceived and unwanted political advertisements. I carried it all to the house, shredded it without reading it, and fumed. It's so irritating because, if I know who I intend to vote for, I don't need any more encouragement from them. And I don't need anything at all from the rest of the slavering pack. Then I wondered, How about ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hullander, Smedley Don’t Believe Polls

Two weeks ago a political poll suggested Matt Hullander was the front-runner in Tuesday’s Republican primary to become the next Mayor of Hamilton County. But on Sunday, in a poll commissioned by Hamilton Flourishing, Hullander was a distant third to Weston Wamp and Sabrena Smedley. How does that work? The latest poll before tomorrow’s primary listed Wamp at 34.3 percent of a ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts vs Trash Pandas Preview - Rocket City Loaded With Pitching

If a TikTok comments section could bequeath a name for a minor league baseball team located in Huntsville, the “Rocket City Trash Pandas” is probably close to what they’d come up with. Last season saw the team in the headlines for reasons far more serious than their name. The Los Angeles Angels affiliate was the face of a larger discussion surrounding the low wages and poor ... (click for more)

A Different Approach - Lookouts' Isiah Gilliam Pursues Consistency

Isiah Gilliam is a renaissance man who just so happens to also be one of the best power hitters in the Southern League. Minor league baseball players get Monday off during the week, and Chattanoogans might catch Gilliam putting holes in targets at the local shooting range on his one day off. But they may just as easily find him scrolling through articles about a multitude of subjects. ... (click for more)


