Police Blotter: Newspaper Scammed By Homeless People In Free iPad Promotion; Woman Duped While Looking For A Sugar Daddy On Elite Meets Website

An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for the subscriber as long as the subscription was active. He said five iPads were picked up and once they were obtained, subscriptions were canceled. He said homeless people are the potential suspects, but no information available about them, due to using different addresses and names. He said he would provide the serial number for the five iPads via email.

* * *

A man told police his Smith & Wesson 9mm (Shield) handgun was stolen from his 2015 GMC pickup truck while parked in the parking lot of Creative Surfaces, 2211 E. Main St. Police were unable to enter the firearm into NCIC because the victim did not have the serial number of the firearm. The man said his vehicle may have been left unlocked at the time of the theft.

* * *

The manager of Local Juicery & Kitchen, 48 E. Main St., told police that an older white male was in the business upset and yelling at the staff about the service he was receiving. Police tried to speak with the man, but he was agitated and left the scene. The manager said he did not want the man trespassed, just documentation of what happened.

* * *

A theft of service was reported at the Firestone Auto Care at 2201 Hamilton Place Blvd. Police spoke with an employee of Firestone who said he just finished working on a Hyundai Sonata when the owner drove away without paying for the service. He said the total cost of the repair was $267.39. He gave police the vehicle's TN plate number and said it was driven by a black

female who appeared to be in her 50s. He said Firestone did not want to prosecute, but they would like a report to document the incident.

* * *

Police were dispatched to a residence on Hamilton Mill Drive to check on a 911 hang-up call with no response back after several calls. Police spoke with the caller, who remained anonymous, and said she and her daughter got into a verbal argument over the car. She said her daughter left the residence for the day and police were no longer needed.

* * *

A man called police and said that approximately two months ago he lost his wallet at Sweet

Melissa's Billiards, 1966 Northpoint Blvd. Besides his wallet, he said it contained misc. identity cards and credit cards that were also missing.



* * *

Police were in the Loss Prevention office at Walmart, 490 Greenway View Dr., and observed a woman concealing items at check out. LP confronted the woman as she was leaving and after she had

passed all points of sale. LP staff took back the items and put the money back on a gift card for items she had purchased. The woman was trespassed from Walmart a second time and told if she returned she would be charged.

* * *

The property manager at the apartments at 3401 Campbell St. told police a resident was in her

apartment being loud and yelling, which was being disruptive to neighbors. Police explained that the apartment may have to take its own steps for a noise complaint. Police went to the room indicated and attempted to make contact with the resident. Police could hear her inside speaking loudly, but she didn't sound in distress. She refused to come to the door for police knocking.

* * *

A woman told police she was at Greenway Farms Park, 4960 Gann Store Road, around 1:30 p.m. and within 15 minutes someone had damaged the driver door of her vehicle, sprayed some type of chemical on the door handle and broken the lock. She said the person stole a credit card, two debits and $50 cash out of her purse. She does not know if they stole anything else. She does not know the cost to repair her 2021 Nissan Murano.

* * *

Police conducted a traffic stop at 1300 Sheridan Ave. on a black Chrysler 300 for illegal tint. Police spoke with the male driver and female passenger. Police observed a Glock 21 handgun in the center console so he had both parties step out of the vehicle. Police measured the tint with an electronic tint reader, which measured the driver's window at 21 percent. Police ran the occupants and the firearm through NCIC with no return. The driver was given a warning and left the scene.

* * *



An employee at Mapco, 200 Browns Ferry Road, told police a white female stole seven cans of beer from the store. She then left in an older dark blue Ford Explorer (TN tag).

* * *

A man on Poplar Street told police someone had stolen the tag off his 1986 Chevrolet C10. After a short investigation, the tag was found underneath the truck. There was no theft and the man no

longer needed police.

* * *

A woman on E. 51st Street told police made that someone on Reddit with the user name "HoneyBunny70" messaged her. She said she thinks it was her ex, but has no proof of it. She told police she is upset that people online contact her.

* * *

An anonymous caller on Bea Lane called police reporting that he had seen a social media post about a man, and that the man was present at his location. Police located the social media post, and the original report, but were unable to locate any warrants on file for the man. INFO Channel was also unable to find any warrants for the man. The caller was unwilling to provide any further information. With no active warrants, no contact was made with the man.

* * *

A man on Sanford Avenue called police and, when they arrived, he told them that he "needed a minute" from the woman there with him. Police told the man that they were there for criminal matters, and asked if anything was going on. He told police that nothing was going on like that, he just wanted her to "give him a minute." After speaking with the woman, police found that the man did not live there and she wanted him gone. Police told the man to get off the property. He left without any problems.

* * *

A man told police someone stole the catalytic converter off his vehicle while he was at work at Erlanger, 7350 Volkswagen Dr. He said this occurred between 7:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

* * *

A woman told police someone stole the catalytic converter off her vehicle while parked at

Glen Falls. She said this occurred between 6-8:30 p.m.

* * *

Police observed a black BMW traveling westbound at 900 E. 11th St. with extremely dark window tint, to where police could not see into the vehicle with his headlights illuminating the windows. The vehicle was also traveling 39 mph in a 30 mph speed zone. Police approached the driver, who cracked his driver's side window so that police could test the window tint. The window tint showed to be 2 percent. The man told police he had a firearm located in his glove compartment and gave verbal consent to retrieve the firearm (Glock 23). The firearm was run through NCIC and showed no return. Verbal warnings were given for speeding, window tint violation and failure to maintain lane.

* * *

Police were flagged down by a woman at Kirkland Avenue and W. 38th Street. The woman said she needed a ride to the 1300 block of Grove Street. Officers were able to assist the woman and she did not have any active warrants in NCIC.

* * *

A woman staying at the Homewood Suites, 2250 Center St., told police she is staying at the motel this week only. She said she got on the website "Elite Meets" looking for a sugar daddy. She sent an email making the following statement: "met a scammer through the website elitemeetsbeauty.com. It all seemed legit considering he wasn’t like the other scammers and asked me for money out of my pocket. He told me that he would pay my credit card off to start the weekly allowance. I did not trust giving him my banking information to do them over posit so the only other option he said was credit card. he had a whole storyline about how his wife he is with now monitors his accounts and he would need to make my payment to look like bills. So, he sends me the information and I pay the credit card. He then sends me a website to purchase the gift cards. I looked on the website and it seemed a little sketchy so I told him that I would rather go in the store and purchase gift cards since I don’t want my information out there. I went into Publix and purchased the gift cards and sent him the information this morning for his son's textbooks so that his wife could not track his Apple store purchases. After sending he told me that it would take seven days to validate the gift card via Apple. He needed me to do it again, paying my credit card off then purchasing another gift card. After that I realize that it seemed like a scam and told him I was not comfortable with it and we are no longer in contact."