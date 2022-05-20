 Friday, May 20, 2022 85.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

EPB Plans To Hold Electric Rates Steady Without Increase; Working To Add More Solar Generation To Keep Future Electric Rates Low

Friday, May 20, 2022
In a presentation to the EPB Board, David Wade, EPB president & CEO, unveiled a budget that does not include an increase in EPB’s portion of the electric rate for at least a year. The community-based provider has held its electric rates steady since 2015. During the same meeting, the EPB Board authorized the municipal utility to negotiate the final points of a contract with a private solar operator that would save a little more than $1 million in wholesale purchased power costs on an annual basis.
 
“At a time, when our customers are facing inflation and much higher fuel costs, we will continue to work hard to steward our community’s resources to keep electric rates as low as possible for the people we serve,” Mr.
Wade said. “Utilizing locally generated solar power gives us a new option for reducing the need for future rate increases.”
 
In response to EPB’s request for private solar companies to submit proposals for local solar generation, EDF Renewables has submitted a plan to construct and operate two solar deployments with a generating capacity of 15 MW. If EPB and EDFR can reach final terms, EPB would purchase the solar power and Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) EDFR generates through the project.
 
Officials said, "EPB has operated the Solar Share community solar field since 2017. The opportunity for EPB to utilize additional local power generation resources is part of EPB’s Power Supply Flexibility Agreement with TVA which was established in 2020. Under that agreement, EPB has the flexibility to own or locally source up to 5 percent of the Chattanooga area’s power generation.
 
"The proposed project with EDFR would represent a little less than one-fifth of EPB’s total power generation flexibility under the agreement."
 
“This is a small but important step in our effort to keep costs lower for our customers,” Mr. Wade said. “It also represents the opportunity to further reduce carbon emissions. In addition to helping keep our air cleaner, more and more companies are investing and creating jobs where they have the best access to electricity generated without carbon emissions.”
 
According to TVA, its power generation mix provides more than 55 percent of its power with no greenhouse gas emissions.
 
“Utilizing more locally sourced solar, allows us to further improve our record on reducing carbon emissions with the aim of attracting new business activity as part of our mission to support growth in our local economy and enhance our community’s quality of life,” Mr. Wade said.
 
"EPB offers a number of resources for customers interested in learning more and supporting local solar power generation," officials said. "The EPB Energy Pros provide free, expert guidance to customers who are considering their own solar installation. They will also recommend reputable solar companies with a proven track-record for credibility and review the proposals local people receive from solar contractors to help them understand the proposal and ensure accuracy. Request a free expert guidance on solar and everything else related to energy efficiency and savings at epb.com/energypros.
 
"EPB customers can also participate in Solar Share, the easy way to go solar—no rooftop required. At a cost of $3.50 per panel each month, customers can license locally generated solar energy and receive credits on their energy bill. Find out more at epb.com/solarshare."

An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for ... (click for more)

In a presentation to the EPB Board, David Wade, EPB president & CEO, unveiled a budget that does not include an increase in EPB’s portion of the electric rate for at least a year. The community-based ... (click for more)

A former star athlete at Brainerd High School has been sentenced to serve 18 months in federal prison for fentanyl distribution. Jamaul Herman Jr. appeared before Judge Curtis Collier. ... (click for more)



An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for the subscriber as long as the subscription was active. He said five iPads were picked up and once they were obtained, subscriptions were canceled. He said homeless people are the potential ... (click for more)

In a presentation to the EPB Board, David Wade, EPB president & CEO, unveiled a budget that does not include an increase in EPB’s portion of the electric rate for at least a year. The community-based provider has held its electric rates steady since 2015. During the same meeting, the EPB Board authorized the municipal utility to negotiate the final points of a contract with ... (click for more)

The Unfairness Of Tennessee's Open Primary System

Republican supporters have complained for years about the inherent unfairness of Tennessee's open primary system, which allows Democrats to choose Republican nominees for state and local offices. Yet despite supermajorities for the past few terms and plenty of opportunities to respond to grassroots' concerns, the Republican leadership failed to act. How ironic - and illuminating ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Longer ‘Pure’

There was a time, in the not-so-distant past, when college athletics were pure. There was no transfer portal, where the disgruntled athletes could scoff at commitment, loyalty, and tradition in vain pursuit of the NFL. And there was no “name, image, and likeness” (NIL) where college-aged teenagers are now paid for endorsements, autographs, appearances, and the like. During this ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Is Ready For The NCAA Tournament

After working 13 innings and throwing 161 pitches for an SEC tournament shutout, Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers got some well-deserved shut-eye. “I slept a lot more than I usually do,” the Lady Vols right-hander said, laughing. Otherwise, she reported no other significant aftereffects from throwing a marathon in a 1-0 victory over Mississippi State. Eight days later, the former ... (click for more)

#1 Vols Explode For 27 Runs In Record-Setting Win At Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers homered three times in the first inning and never took their foot off the gas in a 27-2 annihilation of Mississippi State in Thursday night's series opener at Dudy Noble Field. Tennessee (47-7, 23-5 SEC) had a perfect start to the road showdown. After a groundout to start the game, Luc Lipcius , Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert ... (click for more)


