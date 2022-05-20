 Friday, May 20, 2022 85.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Shawnna Skiles Promoted To Director Of East Ridge Parks And Recreation

Friday, May 20, 2022
Shawnna Skiles
Shawnna Skiles

Officials with the city of East Ridge announced the promotion of Shawnna Skiles to the position of director of Parks and Recreation for the city.  She has been employed with East Ridge for 15 years, serving as the assistant director for the Parks and Recreation Department for the last eight months. 

Prior to working for the city of East Ridge, Ms. Skiles was a volunteer with the East Ridge Youth Association.  Her volunteer skills qualified her for the position of supervisor for the East Ridge Community Center where she was responsible for revamping programs for Senior Adults, rental schedules, and inside activities such as cheerleading and basketball.  Ms. Skiles was soon promoted to Athletics and Community Center supervisor, adding the responsibilities of managing the baseball, softball, soccer, and flag football programs at Camp Jordan while maintaining her responsibilities at the East Ridge Community Center. 

Ms. Skiles was promoted to assistant director of the Parks and Recreation Department in September 2021 before being named as interim director beginning in January 2022.  Her abilities did not go unnoticed and earlier this month, Ms. Skiles was promoted to the director’s position for the Parks and Recreation Department of East Ridge. 

When asked about her new position, Ms. Skiles said, “I am excited for the opportunity to carry on the good work that is being done while growing all the programs the city has to offer.  I also look forward to continuing my work with one of the best Parks and Recreation crews around.  All the guys and gals in the department are great!”



Police Blotter: Newspaper Scammed By Homeless People In Free iPad Promotion; Woman Duped While Looking For A Sugar Daddy On Elite Meets Website

Inmate With Pre-Existing Medical Condition Passes Away While In Custody

Former Georgia Insurance Commissioner John Oxendine Charged With Health Care Fraud


An employee at the Times Free Press told police the newspaper began a program where if you subscribed to the Times Free Press you would get an iPad. He said the iPad would only be available for ... (click for more)

An inmate being treated at a local hospital for a serious pre-existing medical condition passed away Thursday while in HCSO custody. The inmate, Michael Terrell Gibbs, age 55, was originally ... (click for more)

John W. Oxendine has been arraigned on federal charges of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Oxendine was indicted by a federal grand jury on Tuesday. ... (click for more)



Opinion

The Unfairness Of Tennessee's Open Primary System

Republican supporters have complained for years about the inherent unfairness of Tennessee's open primary system, which allows Democrats to choose Republican nominees for state and local offices. Yet despite supermajorities for the past few terms and plenty of opportunities to respond to grassroots' concerns, the Republican leadership failed to act. How ironic - and illuminating ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No Longer ‘Pure’

There was a time, in the not-so-distant past, when college athletics were pure. There was no transfer portal, where the disgruntled athletes could scoff at commitment, loyalty, and tradition in vain pursuit of the NFL. And there was no “name, image, and likeness” (NIL) where college-aged teenagers are now paid for endorsements, autographs, appearances, and the like. During this ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Is Ready For The NCAA Tournament

After working 13 innings and throwing 161 pitches for an SEC tournament shutout, Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers got some well-deserved shut-eye. “I slept a lot more than I usually do,” the Lady Vols right-hander said, laughing. Otherwise, she reported no other significant aftereffects from throwing a marathon in a 1-0 victory over Mississippi State. Eight days later, the former ... (click for more)

#1 Vols Explode For 27 Runs In Record-Setting Win At Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. – The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers homered three times in the first inning and never took their foot off the gas in a 27-2 annihilation of Mississippi State in Thursday night's series opener at Dudy Noble Field. Tennessee (47-7, 23-5 SEC) had a perfect start to the road showdown. After a groundout to start the game, Luc Lipcius , Jordan Beck and Drew Gilbert ... (click for more)


