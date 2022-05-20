United Christian Academy Employee Indicted For Aggravated Statutory Rape Of A Minor

Bradley County Sheriff's Office detectives responded on Monday to United Christian Academy at 2200 Peerless Road, where they began to investigate a possible claim of an inappropriate relationship between a school employee and a juvenile.

The investigation revealed an off-campus sexual encounter between the school employee and a student occurred on Sunday.

The school employee, Amber Paige Green, 29, was indicted by a Bradley County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Ms. Green was arrested on the indictment on Friday, and booked at the Bradley County Jail on a charge of aggravated statutory rape.

She is being held on a $20,000 bond.

