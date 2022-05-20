 Saturday, May 21, 2022 77.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


United Christian Academy Employee Indicted For Aggravated Statutory Rape Of A Minor

Friday, May 20, 2022
Amber Green
Amber Green

Bradley County Sheriff's Office detectives responded on Monday to United Christian Academy at 2200 Peerless Road, where they began to investigate a possible claim of an inappropriate relationship between a school employee and a juvenile.

 

The investigation revealed an off-campus sexual encounter between the school employee and a student occurred on Sunday.

 

The school employee, Amber Paige Green, 29, was indicted by a Bradley County Grand Jury on Wednesday. Ms. Green was arrested on the indictment on Friday, and booked at the Bradley County Jail on a charge of aggravated statutory rape.

 

She is being held on a $20,000 bond.


May 21, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 20, 2022

Judge McVeagh Will Not Have Opposition In Aug. 4 Election

May 20, 2022

United Christian Academy Employee Indicted For Aggravated Statutory Rape Of A Minor


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH- NICOLE 1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1411 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Other ... (click for more)

Friends of Judge Alex, the team supporting the campaign of Hamilton County Judge Alex McVeagh, announced that Judge McVeagh will now be the only candidate running in the Aug. 4 non-partisan general ... (click for more)

Bradley County Sheriff's Office detectives responded on Monday to United Christian Academy at 2200 Peerless Road, where they began to investigate a possible claim of an inappropriate relationship ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABRHAM, COURTNEY FAITH- NICOLE 1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD APT 1411 CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: Other Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) BALLANGER, BRANNON JORDAN 4713 MURRAY LAKE LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37341 Age at Arrest: 21 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD ... (click for more)

Judge McVeagh Will Not Have Opposition In Aug. 4 Election

Friends of Judge Alex, the team supporting the campaign of Hamilton County Judge Alex McVeagh, announced that Judge McVeagh will now be the only candidate running in the Aug. 4 non-partisan general election for the Second Division of Hamilton County General Sessions Court. The finance team also announced that, to date, they raised more than $90,000 from more than 250 donors ... (click for more)

Opinion

Reaching Across The Aisle

What comes to mind when I hear the outcry of sore losers in a mayoral race in Hamilton County in 2022? What comes to my mind is we have had elected officials in this county dating back years who were applauded for being able to bring Republicans and Democrats together in a race for mayor, sheriff, commissioner, council person, Senator, or State Representative. So why now does ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

LADIES, DON’T WORRY ABOUT ME An elderly man in Louisiana owned a large farm with a large pond. He planted some apple, and peach trees around it. One evening the old farmer decided to go down to the pond and look it over. He grabbed a five-gallon bucket to bring back some fruit. As he neared the pond, he heard voices shouting and laughing. As he came closer, he ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Fight Hard But Fall To Alabama, 3-0

Montana Fouts is lauded as a generational talent, and rightfully so. Against the Chattanooga Mocs, it initially appeared as if her golden right arm would stay in the dugout. The popular thinking went that the Tide would rock the Mocs in an easy win. But as the temperatures crept toward 90 degrees and the sun beat down upon the field, the Mocs walked into Tuscaloosa and punched ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Is Ready For The NCAA Tournament

After working 13 innings and throwing 161 pitches for an SEC tournament shutout, Tennessee’s Ashley Rogers got some well-deserved shut-eye. “I slept a lot more than I usually do,” the Lady Vols right-hander said, laughing. Otherwise, she reported no other significant aftereffects from throwing a marathon in a 1-0 victory over Mississippi State. Eight days later, the former ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors