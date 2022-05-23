Police Blotter: Woman Misdials Number For Blue Cross And Reaches Scammer Instead; Man's Car Stolen After He Leaves His Keys In Vehicle While He Enters Store

A woman on Brandermill Lane told police she dialed a wrong number thinking she was calling Blue Cross. She said a man answered and told her that she won a $100 gift card. She said that she gave him her name, address, date of birth and email address. She said she realized she had made a mistake when the man asked for a credit card number to cover the postage of mailing her gift card. She said she refused to give him a credit card number. She said the number she called was

888-831-2583. She said she should have dialed 800-831-2583 instead. She wanted a report on file in the event there were problems because of her giving out her information. The officer recommended that she read "indentitytheft.gov" and place a freeze on her credit record.

* * *

Police spoke with the owner of a store at 5502 Hixson Pike, who showed them that a lock (worth approximately $10) was broken on the trailer outside of his store. He simply wanted to document that damage had been done to his lock and he wanted extra patrol near his store.

* * *

Police were conducting routine patrol on Ruby Street when he noticed a red Chevy Cavalier displaying a TN tag which came back to a Ford F-150. Police initiated a traffic stop at 2000 Ruby St. and made contact with the driver. She said she was unaware the tag did not match the car. She and the vehicle were run through NCIC, with no return. The woman was given a verbal warning and left the scene.

* * *

A man on Ziegler Road told police an Hispanic male in his mid 40's stole $1,300 worth of building materials from him. He said he followed the man into Georgia and then turned around. He said the suspect vehicle was a grey F-250 extended cab with no tag.

* * *



A disorder was reported at Jack's Family Restaurant, 6411 Lee Hwy. An employee told police a man was there, who had been fired from another Jack's restaurant. He said he had multiple run-ins with the man recently. He told police that at the time the man was fired, he and his son were also trespassed from all the Jack's restaurant properties. When officers arrived on the scene on this disorder, the man had already left the area. It was noted the man had previously threatened the employee.

* * *

Police observed two vehicles pulled off to the side of the road at 760 I-75 NB, and a large piece of tire from a semi truck in the lane of travel. Police removed the tire from the interstate. Police made contact with a woman driver of one of the vehicles. She said that she struck the tire. Police observed damage to her vehicle consistent with striking an object in the roadway. The woman's vehicle was leaking fluid from underneath and had other damage as well. The woman contacted her insurance company and will be getting a tow truck to move her vehicle. TDOT arrived on scene and assisted her while she waited for a tow truck.

* * *



A man on Broad Street told police that sometime overnight someone stole his silver 29-inch Ozone 500 Bicycle (worth $271) from a bike rack in front of the Aquarium. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man told police that sometime overnight someone cut the gate on the back side of his business at 1400 E 34th St. near the railroad tracks, and came in and cut the catalytic converter off of a company-owned 2021 Ram 3500 truck. (AL tag). He said he does not know exactly what it will cost to repair the vehicle, nor the cost to repair the damage to the gate. He said the truck was parked near the end of the building and the cameras were blocked by another truck.

* * *

A woman on Noah Reid Road told police a black male was walking past her residence several times acting suspicious. Police spoke with the man who said he was just taking a short cut home from work. A check of the man came back negative on NCIC.

* * *

A man on Roanoke Avenue told police that sometime overnight someone broke the door window of his 2012 Chevy Colorado ($200 damage) and stole the CD player. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

A man on Igou Gap Road told police that starting sometime in March someone started taking money out of his bank account with Bank of America. He said he does not have the full details, but there are at least a dozen withdrawals totaling at least $500. He said the fraud department at his bank told him the unknown person used his name and Social Security number to gain access to his account. He also stated that all of the transactions were done online. He said his bank told him to do a police report before going to the bank to do their report.

* * *

A man told police he was parked next to a Mercedes (TN tag) in the Home Depot parking lot, 7421 Commons Blvd. He said that as the driver got to their car that was parked, they opened their door and it hit the passenger side of his vehicle. He told the driver and he handed him his driver's license. He said after he took a picture of it, the other driver got in his vehicle and left the

scene. Police were able to confirm that the damage to his vehicle was from the door of another vehicle.

* * *

A man on Blackford Street called police because he said another man was causing a disorder. Police spoke with the caller, who appeared intoxicated. He told police the other man was causing a disorder with everyone there and was upset and left the scene. He said he did not want the man back at the house and wanted him trespassed. Police attempted to locate the man to trespass him from the property, but were unable to locate him.

* * *

A man told police his vehicle, a 2021 white Mitsubishi Mirage, was just stolen from the parking lot of Byrd's Automotive, 4431 Bonny Oaks Dr. He said he left his keys in the car as he went inside the store. He said while he was in the store someone stole his vehicle. He did not see anyone take his vehicle and was unable to provide any further information. Police checked the area, but were unable to locate the man's vehicle. Police entered it into NCIC as stolen.