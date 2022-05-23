Walker County May Hire County Manager

Walker County, Ga., which switched to a commission form of government in 2020, may hire a county manager.

An item has been added to the agenda for the Thursday night meeting.

It is a "request by District 1 Commissioner Robert Blakemore and District 2 Commissioner Mark Askew to modify the originally published agenda to hear a presentation by attorney Ken Jarrad, secondary council, concerning the hiring of a County Manager."

The county previously was one of the few with a sole commissioner. Under the new form with five commissioners, the chairman is to "administer the affairs and day to day business of the county."

Shannon Whitfield served as the sole commissioner, then he was named chairman of the new form of government.

The meeting takes place at 7 p.m. at Courthouse Annex III at 201 S. Main Street in LaFayette and will be streamed live on the county's Facebook page.