Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, KIMBERLY MICHELLE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374112501

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BALL, STACEY LYNN

102 STONEY HILL LN HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESION OF SCHEDULE IV

POSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BOWMAN, DEANGELO DEMON

613 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



CALDWELL, JERMECE DESHAY

8178 STILLWATER CIR OOLTEWAH, 37421

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)



COLEMAN, BREANNA NORA

2507 VINE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD NEGLECT

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

IMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE



COTTON-HILL, AURELIA UNA

7501 PINEWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211820

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



FLEMING, KHADIJAH DENISE

2300 DAISY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY-UNDER 10

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT UNDER $1000)



GAINES, JULIET MICHELLE

309 EAST LEAWOOD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



GUPTILL, AMANDA H

285 SARA DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUG

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GUZMAN CRUZ, ROLANDO

689 MAULDIN RD NW CALHOUN, 30701

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)



HARDEN, ORLANDO

1704 OLIVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 65 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HARRIS, JAMES LEE

1611 MONTARAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAZELRAY, TAVORIS LEVALE

1718 WILSON ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HICKEY, ASHLEY NNICOLE694 BELMONT FARMS RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLLINS, VATONYA LYTREESE5007 CAROLYN LN CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000HORTON, BRANDON QUINTIN727 EAST 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJACKSON, BRITTNEY NICOLE1247 POPLAR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENJONES, ERIC LEBRON1701 JACKSON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041316Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIJONES, JANYA LANAE3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 314 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTJONES, SHERMAN DOUGLAS3845 KNOXVILLE DRIVE UNIT 4 WARTBURG, 37887Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KENNEDY, HALEY MCCALL1335 HIGHLAND WAY HIXSON, 373434370Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMASSENGILL, DONNA JEAN6860 LEE HIGHWAY APT 225 CHATTANOOGA, 374212444Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)MCKENZIE, JERMEL DEWON1811 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED POSSESSION OF HEMCKIBBENS, KIMBERLY ELAINE1104 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)MCMAHAN, GEORGE ADAM207 SPEARS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARMILLARD, JAMES CALEB9 BOHR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCONTEMPT OF COURTOTTINGER, JEREMY LAMAR8736 BRAMLETT RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYPROCTOR, KAYLA A5730 LEE HWY CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREVIO. FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYSALES VASQUEZ, JENY EDILBER0114 28TH ST. CHATTANOOGA, 374045612Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTEVADING ARRESTSEYMORE, JIMMY ROGER1138 W MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374052862Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEINMANN, STEPHANIE LAUREN3225 SOCIAL CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWART, DERRICK LEBRONE8328 MIDDLE RF OOTOOWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATHORTON, JULIE E342 HIGDON RD WHTWELL, 37327Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000THORTON, TORI AUTUMN342 HIGDON RD WHITWELL,Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER $1000THURMAN, JEFFERY DALE3000 OAKLAND DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WEBB, CASSANDRA DENISE2709 CITICO AVE. APT. S5 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000WILLIAMS, DEVON KASSANOVA3900 WILEY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTWILLIAMS, ROBERT1607 DON ROB LN CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTWOOTEN, JUSTIN WAYNE2982 OLD WASHINGTON HWY DAYTON, 373215450Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECHILD NEGLECTPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA