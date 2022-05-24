Broadway Season Includes Ain't Too Proud, My Fair Lady, Chicago, Jesus Christ Superstar, Dear Evan Hansen

The Tivoli Foundation announced the upcoming lineup for the 2022-2023 Broadway season, which this year will be held at Memorial Auditorium.



It includes:



AIN’T TOO PROUD- THE LIFE & TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS Oct. 4-9, 2022



MY FAIR LADY Feb. 3-4, 2023



CHICAGO Feb. 28- Mar. 2, 2023



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR April 7-8, 2023



DEAR EVAN HANSEN May 23-28, 2023



“We immensely look forward to welcoming the community back to the Memorial Auditorium for this outstanding season of Broadway performances,” said Nick Wilkinson, executive director of the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. “This exciting lineup features old classics and new hits, with something to love for every Broadway fan. The Tivoli Theatre Foundation is extremely proud to be able to bring you the best of touring Broadway right here in Chattanooga.”



The 2022-2023 Broadway season will once again be held at the Memorial Auditorium as the restoration of the Historic Tivoli Theatre begins this summer.



Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 season go on sale today (Tuesday) at 10 a.m.



The Tivoli Theatre Foundation offers the opportunity to choose between three packages, guaranteeing seats to all five titles in the upcoming season. Additional subscription benefits include first notification of next year’s season, free same-show ticket exchanges and the opportunity to purchase additional tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Once packages go on sale, patrons may purchase online or by calling the Tivoli Theatre box office at 423-757-5580.



AIN’T TOO PROUD — THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS – OCTOBER 4-9, 2022



This is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Nominated for 12 Tony® Awards and the winner of the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, it’s a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” and “Papa Was a Rolling Stone,” AIN’T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.



MY FAIR LADY – FEBRUARY 3-4, 2023



From Lincoln Center Theater comes “a sumptuous new production of the most perfect musical of all time” (Entertainment Weekly), Lerner & Loewe’s MY FAIR LADY. Director Bartlett Sher’s glowing production is “thrilling, glorious and better than it ever was” (New York Times). Boasting such classic songs as “I Could Have Danced All Night,” “The Rain in Spain,” “Wouldn’t It Be Loverly” and “On the Street Where You Live,” MY FAIR LADY tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a “proper lady.” But who is really being transformed?



CHICAGO – FEBRUARY 28-MARCH 2, 2023



After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with 6 Tony Awards®, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy®, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR – APRIL 7-8, 2023



Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon returns to the stage.Originally staged by London’s Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (Crazy for You,Into the Woods) and cutting-edge choreographer Drew McOnie (King Kong, Strictly Ballroom), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring.



With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winnersTim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don’t Know How to Love Him’, ‘Gethsemane’ and ‘Superstar’.



DEAR EVAN HANSEN – MAY 23-28, 2023

Winner of 6 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theatre Album, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it.The Washington Postcalls DEAR EVAN HANSEN “Theatrical magic. One of the most remarkable shows in musical theater history.”



More information on the Broadway at the Memorial Auditorium 2022-2023 season can be found at the Foundation’s website, TivoliChattanooga.com. Digital assets for the upcoming season can be accessed here.

In addition to the 2022-2023 Broadway season titles, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will be featured as an add on show. This title will not be included in the 2022-2023 subscription season but will go on sale individually on a date TBD. Subscribers will have first access to tickets. Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as FIDDLER ON THE ROOF visits cities across North American. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. This production raises its cup to joy. To love. To life.



Take your Broadway experience to the next level and become a Friend of the Tivoli.This membership program gives loyal supporters the opportunity to enjoy exclusive members-only recognition and events, ticket pre-sale opportunities, film series discounts, VIP parking, and the new 1921 Society bar and lounge. In addition to these exciting members-only perks, Friends of the Tivoli contributions are tax deductible and ensure vibrant theatrical and performing arts at the Tivoli Theatre, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, and the Walker Theatre. To learn more, contact Amanda Fabrizio-Grzesik, Director of Development, atfriends@tivolichattanooga.com. You can also make your gift attivolichattanooga.com or by mailing a check to: The Tivoli Theatre Foundation, 399 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37402.



The Tivoli Theatre Foundation was founded in 2015 to preserve, restore and operate three historic landmarks - the Tivoli Theatre, the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium, and the Walker Theatre and to promote them as distinct venues that improve the quality of life in Chattanooga. The Foundation strives to be a mission-driven, financially sustainable organization that offers a vibrant, diverse portfolio of entertainment programming, while being leaders in enhancing the community’s cultural experiences and stimulating overall economic and social growth.

