Charges Dismissed Against EMT In Handling Of East Ridge Drug Overdose Case

Tuesday, May 24, 2022

Charges against James R. Bennett, former Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) for Memorial Hospital, have been dismissed by the Hamilton County Criminal Court upon motion by the state. Judge Tom Greenholtz signed the order of dismissal.

“My client, Bob Bennett, lost his job, his license and had to face everything that comes with criminal charges,” attorney McCracken Poston said, “but we are thankful for a prosecutor who will take new information into consideration.”

Attorney Poston said that he revealed his sole defense to the prosecutor, and that a fresh look was taken at the case, resulting in the motion to dismiss the case.

Mr. Bennett, who was working as an EMT on June 13, 2020, answered a call to an East Ridge residence on an illegal substance overdose case - the second such call regarding the same individual in a matter of a few weeks.

“The patient was non-responsive,” attorney Poston said, “and Bob needed to act quickly.” He said the video offered by the East Ridge Police to prosecute his client would have been “Exhibit A for the Defense.”

Attorney Poston said that laypersons do not know about EMT training, particularly regarding “painful stimuli” that EMTs need to apply to assess the depths of unconsciousness of an overdose patient.
He said these can involve quite painful measures such as a clavicle pinch or a sternal rub.

“As we were in the middle of a pandemic,” attorney Poston said, “getting down next to the face of an unconscious drug abuser was not wise.”

Attorney Poston said “The video did not reveal anything other than a modified application of the initial assessment painful stimuli of short swift kicks to the man’s leg,” pointing out that this was a method much safer for the emergency responder.

He blamed "petty professional jealousies" for the charges being brought in the first place.  “When an EMT enters the room, they should be in charge, and I think some feelings got hurt when he ordered all of the police officers out of the small bedroom.”


May 25, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

May 24, 2022

Voters Choose Larry Black For Catoosa County Commission Chairman

May 24, 2022

Marjorie Taylor Greene Has Big Lead For Georgia House 14; Colton Moore Ahead Of Steve Henry To Replace Mullis For State Senate 53


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON 1908 DUNN LANE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ON REVOKED, ... (click for more)

Larry Black was selected Catoosa County Commission Chairman in Tuesday's election. Totals were: Larry Black 5,574 Ernie Pursley 1,711 Nick Ware 2,566 Mr. Black ... (click for more)

Marjorie Taylor Greene, controversial Georgia House District 14 representative, had a big lead in the Republican primary with over 60 percent of the vote counted. In the state Senate District ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AMBOTIS, THOMAS AARON 1908 DUNN LANE HIXSON, 37343 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE AUSTIN, DEONTAE CLAYTON 206 ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ASSAULT AYERS, ... (click for more)

Respect The Voice Of The Voters

I am writing to express concern about efforts to not accept election results for Hamilton County Mayor in which Weston Wamp won the Republican Primary. A source of criticism is that Mr. Wamp reached “across the aisle” to court Democrat voters. Good for him. This skill will be sorely needed when he takes office. In Tennessee, cross-over voting is allowed. It is not illegal or unethical. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 50% Of High School Grads Shun Colleges

Randy Boyd, the president of the University of Tennessee, told a group of educators on Monday. “We are going in the wrong direction very fast. I would like to take it as a challenge, and this is definitely the challenge of our time.” No, he wasn’t talking about Alabama’s dominance over Tennessee in football but a topic far more daunting – over half of the state’s graduating high ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Ashley Rogers Finally Runs Out Of Steam And Lady Vols Eliminated

The message made its way Sunday afternoon from pitcher Ashley Rogers through Tennessee’s team trainer to Lady Vols softball coach Karen Weekly: Rogers over and out. “She’s done for the day.” The senior right-hander had managed her health through the regular season with the intent of pitching in the postseason. The former Meigs County standout threw 161 pitches in a 13-inning ... (click for more)

Tennessee Softball Ends Season With Back-To-Back Losses To Oregon State

Tennessee softball suffered back-to-back losses to Oregon State to end its run in the NCAA Knoxville Regional Sunday afternoon at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium. The Beavers took game one of the regional final 8-3 before defeating the Lady Vols 3-1 in the elimination game to secure a trip to the Super Regional round. UT's season comes to a close with a 41-18 overall record. The ... (click for more)


