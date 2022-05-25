CIGNA Site In East Brainerd To Include School, Single-Family Homes, Apartments, Senior Living

The 95-acre CIGNA office site in East Brainerd will include a school, single-family homes, apartments and senior living.

EAH Acquisition is applying for rezoning of the site that is between Goodwin Road and Commons Boulevard.

The school site on Goodwin Road across from East Brainerd Elementary School will include 18.6 acres.

The single-family homes will be north of the school on 49.4 acres.

There will be 16.2 acres of apartments as well as 6.5 acres for independent senior living apartments behind the school facing Commons Boulevard.

The new school will utilize the existing office building that is approximately 98,562 square feet.