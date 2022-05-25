Dr. Justin Robertson: "We Are Heart-Broken" Over Tragic Events At Uvalde, Texas

Hamilton County School Superintendent Dr. Justin Robertson decried the tragic violence at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Tex.

He said, “We are heartbroken over the horrific events at Robb Elementary School in Texas on Tuesday. It is unconscionable that parents who sent their children off to school yesterday morning will never have another opportunity to hold them because of this despicable act. Our hearts go out to the families of the students and staff who were victims of the senseless act of violence, as well as the entire community that is dealing with trauma caused by the tragedy.

“Education is a foundational right in our democracy, one that is intended to allow our children to thrive and experience a bright future. Unfortunately, the violence in our nation continues to impact schools. Our community and nation must do more to protect the lives of students and teachers who deserve a warm and safe learning environment.

“In times like these, I am reminded that change does not happen without intentional and deliberate collaboration between elected officials, law enforcement, school leaders, and community members. As a school system, we will continue to use our resources and our voice to be a part of community wide solutions to protect our children.”