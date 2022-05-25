Chattanooga Man, 23, Charged With Possessing Gun While Using Illegal Drugs

A 23-year-old Chattanooga man has been charged by federal authorities with possessing a gun while being a user of illegal drugs.

Arrested was Jaylain Ballard.

On Feb. 15, city police officers responded to a disorder at Storage Sense on Park Drive. Ballard and a female (J.C.) were at the scene.

A pistol holder was found in Ballard's jacket pocket.

Prosecutors said police obtained video that showed Ballard pull what appeared to be a gun from his pocket and point it at J.C. Just before police arrived, Ballard entered storage unit #155. A K-9 was deployed to check unit #155 and the dog hit on it.

A loaded Glock handgun was found inside the storage unit. Police said it had been reported stolen during a residential burglary in Chattanooga last Oct. 12.

Ballard said he had had the gun "probably five years."

He said he used marijuana daily and had done so since he was 16.