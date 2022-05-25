 Wednesday, May 25, 2022 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Woman Involved In Chattanooga Heroin Ring Gets 48 Months In Federal Prison

Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Jada Lankford
Jada Lankford

A woman police said was involved in a Chattanooga heroin ring has been sentenced to serve 48 months in federal prison.

Jada Lankford, 23, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Law enforcement began investigating the heroin ring in December 2019. 

It was found that Ms. Lankford's role was to help another individual acquire heroin that would be redistributed in the Chattanooga area.

Ms. Lankford and another individual were arrested on July 16, 2020. They both made calls from the jail to an individual who is now deceased, asking him to remove a bag from a residence. East Ridge Police were awaiting the man as he left the house. The bag contained, among other things eight grams of heroin.

Ms. Lankford said she and the co-conspirator got heroin from Atlanta about every two weeks.


May 25, 2022

Woman Involved In Chattanooga Heroin Ring Gets 48 Months In Federal Prison

May 25, 2022

Chattanooga Man, 23, Charged With Possessing Gun While Using Illegal Drugs

May 25, 2022

Chattanooga Man With Prior 10-Year Federal Drug Sentence Gets Arrested Again By Feds


A woman police said was involved in a Chattanooga heroin ring has been sentenced to serve 48 months in federal prison. Jada Lankford, 23, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. Law enforcement ... (click for more)

A 23-year-old Chattanooga man has been charged by federal authorities with possessing a gun while being a user of illegal drugs. Arrested was Jaylain Ballard. On Feb. 15, city police officers ... (click for more)

A Chattanooga man who earlier spent 10 years in federal prison on drug charges has been arrested again on charges of selling cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Antonio Dewayne ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Woman Involved In Chattanooga Heroin Ring Gets 48 Months In Federal Prison

A woman police said was involved in a Chattanooga heroin ring has been sentenced to serve 48 months in federal prison. Jada Lankford, 23, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. Law enforcement began investigating the heroin ring in December 2019. It was found that Ms. Lankford's role was to help another individual acquire heroin that would be redistributed in the Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Man, 23, Charged With Possessing Gun While Using Illegal Drugs

A 23-year-old Chattanooga man has been charged by federal authorities with possessing a gun while being a user of illegal drugs. Arrested was Jaylain Ballard. On Feb. 15, city police officers responded to a disorder at Storage Sense on Park Drive. Ballard and a female (J.C.) were at the scene. A pistol holder was found in Ballard's jacket pocket. Prosecutors said police ... (click for more)

Opinion

Ask The Right Questions About County Mayor Race

It’s important to ask the right questions. If the question is whether Weston Wamp built a coalition consisting of more than solely “Vote Red till Dead” types, then he is guilty. This coalition had the advantage of having an additional small percentage of “Vote Blue no Matter Who” sorts as well as moderates. One should bear in mind that most Hamilton County voters are not registered ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: 50% Of High School Grads Shun Colleges

Randy Boyd, the president of the University of Tennessee, told a group of educators on Monday. “We are going in the wrong direction very fast. I would like to take it as a challenge, and this is definitely the challenge of our time.” No, he wasn’t talking about Alabama’s dominance over Tennessee in football but a topic far more daunting – over half of the state’s graduating high ... (click for more)

Sports

Holland's Heroics - Chattanooga State Advances In NJCAA Tournament

Power pitching, and a two-homer day from fourth-year player Ashlyn Holland, sent Chattanooga State to the second round of the NJCAA tournament. Chattanooga State's softball Tigers dispatched Southern Idaho on Tuesday 5-0. This result from Yuma was in large part thanks to another dominant start from right-handed flamethrower Sam Ryan (21-3), who went the distance and allowed ... (click for more)

Lee Track Prepares For NCAA Division II Track Meet

When the NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Track and Field Committee announced the participants for the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s and Women’s Outdoor Track and Field Championships, eight Lee University representatives will be among the total of 754 participants, 377 men and 377 women. Student-athletes qualified for the championships by reaching a provisional standard established ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors