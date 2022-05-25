Woman Involved In Chattanooga Heroin Ring Gets 48 Months In Federal Prison

A woman police said was involved in a Chattanooga heroin ring has been sentenced to serve 48 months in federal prison.

Jada Lankford, 23, appeared before Judge Travis McDonough.

Law enforcement began investigating the heroin ring in December 2019.

It was found that Ms. Lankford's role was to help another individual acquire heroin that would be redistributed in the Chattanooga area.

Ms. Lankford and another individual were arrested on July 16, 2020. They both made calls from the jail to an individual who is now deceased, asking him to remove a bag from a residence. East Ridge Police were awaiting the man as he left the house. The bag contained, among other things eight grams of heroin.

Ms. Lankford said she and the co-conspirator got heroin from Atlanta about every two weeks.