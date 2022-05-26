Police Blotter: Man Agrees Intoxicated Son And His Girlfriend Can Stay On Porch Until Storm Passes; Man Yelling Near ATM Outside Of Raceway Is Disturbing Customers

A man on 15th Avenue told police that his son had shown up to his home just prior to calling

and was highly intoxicated. The man said he wished for both his son, as well as his girlfriend, to leave his residence due to their actions and levels of intoxication. He told police that at this time, due to the thunderstorms currently passing through the area, he did not have any issues with the girlfriend staying on his porch until the weather cleared and she could arrange for a ride. He also did not have issues with his son staying on his property until the weather cleared. At this time all of them have separated and no further verbal disorder was taking place.

* * *

A man on Frosty Pine Trail told police that sometime in the past week someone stole his Trek bicycle off the patio of his apartment. He said it is dark gray with the Trek logo, 28-inch wheels and 18 speeds. He says he will attempt to locate the serial number and call back with that information.

* * *

A man told police his bike was near the Chattanooga Choo Choo, 1400 Market St., when a man jumped on the bike and road off. He said the man headed south on his bike. Police drove through the area and could not locate the suspect.

* * *

Police were called to have a woman move along as she was loitering at the Walmart, 2020 Gunbarrel Road. After police spoke with her, the woman left the area.

* * *

A security guard at EPB, 1350 E 8th St., called police about a black male that he asked to leave the property. He said the man picked up a stick, walked away from the property, and said he was going to kill someone. The security guard said it was not directed towards him, but he just wanted the man checked on. Officers checked the area, but did not locate the man.

* * *

A man told police that sometime overnight someone broke into the company trailer at his work site, 1394 Workman Road, and stole a hammer drill ($250) and a battery caulk gun ($300).

The property is owned by Chattanooga Floor Care.

* * *

A man on 15th Avenue told police that sometime overnight someone stole the catalytic converter ($2,500) off of his 2008 Honda CRV. There is no suspect information available.

* * *

A woman told police she last had her wallet at the Speedway, 2245 Hickory Valley Road, between 8:20-9:45 p.m. She said when she returned, her wallet was gone. Lost were the wallet (worth $30), miscellaneous IDs and $580 in cash.

* * *

A man on Olive Street called police to report fraudulent use of his debit card. He told police that he was in the hospital when he gave a woman his card to go pay his hospital bill. The man claims that the woman went to an ATM and withdrew approximately $1,000 from his First Horizon Bank account. While police were asking the man questions in relation to the incident, he hung up the phone. Police called the man back three times, but he would not answer the phone.

* * *

The front desk employee at Best Western, 7641 Lee Hwy., told police that over the past few years they have had issues with a woman who comes onto the property and scams people out of their money with sob stories. The woman was seen leaving in a Toyota Corolla, which is registered to her. The woman was also seen on camera. The employee wants police to trespass her if contact is made. The woman is a suspect of multiple scam reports.

* * *

A lady at a business at 3662 Tanaka Trail told police a tree broke and fell on several cars in the parking area, causing damage to all three vehicles. Police canvassed the area to confirm that those were the only cars damaged. The woman was given a report number to file a claim with her insurance company.

* * *

A man on E. 11th Street told police that his son was at his apartment knocking on his door and

disturbing him. He said his son is not welcome at his residence and has previously been

trespassed from there. He said the son had not made entrance into his residence, and was only banging on his door. The son was no longer there upon police arrival.

* * *

A suspicious person was reported at the Mapco, 2727 Rossville Blvd. The night shift manager told police that a black male was repeatedly panhandling customers there. Upon arrival, police spoke with the man and identified him. Police told the man that he cannot panhandle at this location and that he needed to leave. The man acknowledged what was told him and police observed him leave the Mapco.

* * *

A woman on W. 14th Street Court told police that sometime while she was away on vacation someone vandalized her Ford Focus by breaking the windshield and breaking the door handle ($1,000 damage). There is no suspect information.

* * *

A disorder was reported at the Raceway at 2528 Broad St. The manager told police that an older white male, later positively identified by police, was outside of the Raceway yelling and hanging out by the ATM. The manager said this was disturbing the business and she asked the man to leave. She said the man was refusing to leave. She wanted police to have the man trespassed. Police spoke with the man and he was formally notified he was trespassed from the Raceway and no longer allowed on the property. The manager was provided the report number to reference in the event the man were to return to the property.

