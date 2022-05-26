Urban League Gets New Location At 401 MLK Blvd.

The Urban League is moving to a new location on MLK Boulevard after buying a new three-story building at 401 MLK Blvd., for $3.8 million.

The building, which was a project of 401 Mlk Partners Llc, will also house a pizza restaurant.

The building contains 12,000 square feet.

Community National Bank was the financing partner and it was designed by River Street Architecture. The contractor was T.U. Parks.

Prior to start of the building, the property was sold to 401 MLK Partners from River City Company.

Emily Mack, president and CEO of River City Company, said, “401 E. MLK Blvd. was one of the properties we acquired in 2015 from the Campus Development Foundation with the support of the Benwood Foundation to facilitate positive development for the corridor and the University. The proceeds from the sale of this property to 401 MLK Partners will be reinvested back into the MLK corridor, making further improvements, supporting the businesses already here and attracting new ones.”

The current location of the Urban League is owned by Mt. Olivet Baptist Church.