Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATES, RODNEY

2615 ORTON ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062400

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR



BRANUM, AARON WAYNE

2609 BANKS RD EAST BRAINERD, 37421

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



CHAIN, TYSHAILA N

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FAILURE TO APPEAR)



DANIELS, FALISHA MARIE

271 CORRAL ROAD SINGAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



EVANS, GREGORY K

116 HACKER CIR HARRIMAN, 33744

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR



FIFE, THOMAS ADAM

1025 YOUNG AVE MARYVILLE, 378014662

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE



GARRISON, SAMANTHA SCHEREE

4811 HUNTERS TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



GRANIER, ZACHARY

3925 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS



GRAY, RICHARD BRUCE

6475 POLLY LN SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HARRIS, RUQUEZ NATHANIEL

4309 OHLS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374101548

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE FOR



HIGGINS, ELIZABETH ANN

108 QUARRY ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

UNLAWFUL SALE OF ALCHOL



HOUSE, GREGORY SCOTT

1324 KOBLAN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HUGHES, BRAD ALLEN

2926 NURICK DR CHATTANOOGA, 374156105

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOACHIN, WILGUENS

9401 KNOWLES CREEK TR OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



KELLY, JOHNNY

2200 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374062201

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

FAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



MCKINNEY, ERNEST RAY

9131 N HICKORY VALLEY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



MINGO, MARCLON KENNARD

1391 BEAVER TRAIL DR CORDOVA, 380169602

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FOLLOWING TOO CLOSELY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



POSTELL, GESLAR ANN

1063 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

FAILURE TO APPEAR



REGAN, KEVIN MARK

7610 EAST BRAINERD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)SANDERS, JAMES MICHAELHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 373221012Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASCHICHTEL, LEVI H309 WALMART DR LOT 54 SOODY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHELTON, ROBERT203 N E HANCOCK RD CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASOUS, MENA THABIT SATWAT7923 BATTERS PLACE ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANESPEEDINGSPATES, AVA ROSE2475 15TH AVE APT 210 CHATTANOOGA, 374045572Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTERRY, DEMETRIUS DEJUAN1104 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF SERVICESASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHOMAS, MARCEL DEWAYNE1030 E 8TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374032701Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTTHOMPSON, GERALD QUINTEL4938 BONNY LAKE LN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)TORREY, ANTHONY LAVELLE408 VICOTRIA AVENUE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTWALLACE, KYLEE J3 EDWARDS TER CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE