Illinois Man Charged With Shooting And Killing His Father At Bathroom Of Tennessee Welcome Center In Lookout Valley On Friday Evening

An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents, Marion County deputies, and Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers has resulted in the arrest of an Illinois man, charged with the fatal shooting his father inside the Tennessee rest area in Lookout Valley.

The investigation began at the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J.

Michael Taylor around 6 p.m. CST Friday.

The victim, Michael Monroe Woods, Jr., 53, was found deceased in the bathroom of the I-24 eastbound rest area near mile marker 160.

During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that identified the victim’s son, Micah E. McElmurry, 30, of Decatur, Illinois, as the individual responsible for the shooting.

McElmurry was taken into custody Friday night. He was charged with one count of criminal homicide and booked into the Marion County Jail, where he is currently being held without bond.