 Wednesday, May 4, 2022 74.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Weston Wamp Wins GOP Side Of County Mayor Race By 321 Votes Over Sabrena Smedley, Matt Hullander Gives Concession Speech Before Final Returns

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Weston Wamp overtook County Commission Chairman Sabrena Smedley with about half the returns counted in the Republican primary county mayor race. Ms. Smedley, the District 7 representative, had led from the early voting returns. Mr. Wamp stayed narrowly ahead and won by 321 votes.

With all 90 voting locations reporting, it was:

Weston Wamp: 14,425

Sabrena Smedley: 14,104

Matt Hullander: 12,170

* * *

Democrat Matt Adams had 5,875.

Mr. Hullander, who earlier sold his family's highly successful Hullco remodeling firm, gave a 10 p.m. concession speech.

He said he is ready for the next chapter in his life.

On the campaign trail he said he "met so many friends. It's been a blessing really, though it's not the outcome we desired."

Standing with his wife and daughter, he said, "I'm not a loser with these two by my side."

Mr. Hullander said he was "glad I took the high road" in the election. He and Ms. Smedley had claimed that mailers attacking them late in the election came from the Weston Wamp camp. Mr. Wamp said they were not from his campaign.

He also issued this statement, “The voters spoke tonight and I am grateful for the opportunity the past few months have provided.  We stayed true to our promise of staying positive. We weren’t deterred by the attack ads, lies or skewed polling in the final days of this campaign. I’m grateful for the many volunteers who shared this campaign with me.  I’ll never forget all you’ve done. One thing I’ve learned is that truth and integrity go hand in hand.  Both of those are intact for me and I’ll sleep well tonight knowing the future is in far bigger hands than mine.”

The county mayor race opened up after Jim Coppinger made the surprise announcement that he was not running again.

Mr. Hullander had been the leading fundraiser in the campaign, though Ms. Smedley was buoyed by her leading final period total.   

There were only 48,848 votes cast out of 232,752 eligible voters. Over half of the votes were from those who voted by mail and cast ballots at early voting sites.  


May 4, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

May 4, 2022

Red Bank Lines Up Projects For $3,513,087.40 In COVID Relief Funds

May 4, 2022

VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 5/4/22


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

During the fiscal year starting July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022 the city of Red Bank received $1,459,877 in grants that helped pay for unanticipated expenses that had not been included ... (click for more)

(click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Red Bank Lines Up Projects For $3,513,087.40 In COVID Relief Funds

During the fiscal year starting July 1, 2021 and ending June 30, 2022 the city of Red Bank received $1,459,877 in grants that helped pay for unanticipated expenses that had not been included in the budget. Some of the items are paying the contract with past City Manager Tim Thornbury and complying with ADA standards, rebuilding the Lullwater bridge and paving roads in the city that ... (click for more)

Opinion

Situation Is Better With Sheriff At Silverdale

For the past eight years through the Prison Prevention Ministries, I’ve been one of several who have led Bible Studies with inmates at the Silverdale Detention Center. After a pause due to COVID, we were allowed to return last fall. Now that the sheriff has taken over from Core Civic, Silverdale is much better organized. We enter on time and leave on time. There have been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Biden Has Done

Victor Davis Hanson is one of my favorite writers and, in the April 26 issue of The Epoch Times, one of my favorite newspapers, Hanson takes a cold, hard look at the 14 months Joe Biden has been the President. As you know, it isn’t a pretty landscape. Joe’s popularity is in the tank and his approval rating is barely higher than Putin’s. As I read Hanson’s logic, it caused me ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vols Get Pushed To The Limit By Auburn

When Tony Vitello showed up at Lindsey Nelson Stadium last Sunday, he sensed a different feel in the air. Tennessee’s baseball coach wasn’t indulging any flair for meteorology. He wasn’t checking the sky or feeling the wind sweep across the field. Instead, he was playing psychologist The Vols had been pushed to the rubber game of a three-game weekend series. A game Auburn ... (click for more)

McDonald’s All-American Hollingshead Joining Lady Vol Hoops

Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed that she has received an SEC Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Institutional Financial Aid Agreement (IFAA) from Jillian Hollingshead (HAW-ling-shed), a 2021 McDonald's All-American who will join the Lady Vols after spending her freshman year at the University of Georgia. Hollingshead, a 6-foot-5 forward, hails from Powder ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors