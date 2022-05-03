Mike Dumitru Is Victor In Circuit Court Judge Division 2 Race

Mike Dumitru was the winner over Jim Exum in the race for Circuit Court judge Division 2.

Judge Jeff Hollingsworth did not seek re-election.

Mike Dumitru: 22,711

Jim Exum: 13,967

Mr. Exum said, “The past few months have allowed me to meet so many people and I am honored to have had the opportunity. This campaign wouldn’t have been possible without the strong support of my family and countless volunteers and supporters. I am grateful for all you’ve done. Being considered and supported by voters in Hamilton County has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I offer my sincerest thanks.”