Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BATES, DIAMOND JERMAINE

1507 WHEELER AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



CASTLE, TAYLOR

5501 FRANCIS SPRING RD WHITWILL, 37397

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



COLEMAN, EUGENE LEE

7710E BRAINERD RD APT 1408 CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON



DAUGHERTY, SCOTT PARKER

137 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374054613

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY



FALLINS, MARVIN LEBRON

1611 MULBERRY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



FRICKS, DAVID HARDY

145 HENDRICKS BLVD APT 8 HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 47 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



FUGUNT, TED EDWARD

1105 MACKEY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374214293

Age at Arrest: 52 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



GRIBBLE, BRADLEY SCOTT

HOMELESS RINGGOLD, 307363423

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

ESCAPE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY



HARRIS, DESTANIE MARIE

427 MONTCLAIR DR ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



IVEY, BRITTANY NICOLE

170 OLD SHELLMOUND GUILD, 37340

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY



KING, AMANDA DOWDEN

7206 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1,000



MADALA, RAJEASH

9879 HAVEN PORT LANE OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



MARTIN, JACOB ISAAC

83 TERI LANE ROSSVILE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

OPEN CONTAINER

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



MCNEECE, JEREMY SCOTT

7206 MOSES RD HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police

THEFT UNDER $1000



RAPHAEL, KANE DONALD

7646 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

EVADING ARREST

MOTORCYCLE HELMET LAW VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



RHUDY, CHADWICK DEWAYNE

303 MAIN STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



ROBLES, AMELIO O

2424 GRAYSVILLE RD RINGGOLD, 307366634

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW



SANTORA, BRIAN THOMAS

6011 WENTWORTH AVE EASTRIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

