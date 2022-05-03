 Tuesday, May 3, 2022 80.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


CPD's New Atlas 1 Ap Offers Real Time Info On Public Safety Incidents, Traffic Conditions

Tuesday, May 3, 2022
The Chattanooga Police Department's Technology Unit announced the launch of the Atlas One app .
 
Officials said, "This innovative and interactive app replaces the CPD Mobile app. Atlas One offers users real time information regarding active public safety incidents, traffic conditions and other relevant public safety information.
 
"It also affords users to continue to anonymously submit tips (much like the CPD Mobile app). This app allows CPD to deliver services to Chattanoogans in ways that we have previously been unable to do."
 
"Transparency is a key element in building trust and fostering a healthy relationship with the community we serve and this app helps CPD do that," said Lt.
Daniel Francis.
 
Lt Francis is the commander of CPD's Technology Unit and has been instrumental in getting this program up and running.
 
It is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms in the appropriate app store.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                            

May 3, 2022

Police Blotter: Brother-In-Law Accused Of Harassing Couple Just Had Car Trouble; Borrowed Cadillac Gets Stolen At Community Kitchen When Keys Are Left Inside

May 3, 2022

2 Shot On West 13th Street Court Tuesday Evening

May 3, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


A man on Grubb Road told police that his brother-in law, who had been harassing him and his wife, was parked about a block away from his house, and he was worried that he was stalking them. An ... (click for more)

Two men were shot Tuesday evening on West 13th Street Court. At approximately 7:23 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 600 block of West 13th Street Court on a report of a person shot. ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Brother-In-Law Accused Of Harassing Couple Just Had Car Trouble; Borrowed Cadillac Gets Stolen At Community Kitchen When Keys Are Left Inside

A man on Grubb Road told police that his brother-in law, who had been harassing him and his wife, was parked about a block away from his house, and he was worried that he was stalking them. An officer spoke with the man, who was in the reported area, but it was determined that his vehicle was broken down. He told police that he was homeless and had been sleeping in the nearby Walmart ... (click for more)

2 Shot On West 13th Street Court Tuesday Evening

Two men were shot Tuesday evening on West 13th Street Court. At approximately 7:23 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 600 block of West 13th Street Court on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man, 27, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Officers began rendering medical aid to the victim while also securing the scene. The victim was transported ... (click for more)

Opinion

Who Is Behind Chattanooga Clergy For Justice? - And Response (2)

I had noticed that Chattanooga Clergy for Justice was cited in two news articles in the last week. I was curious to learn more about this organization so I looked up their website. Surprisingly, there is no phone number nor is there any individual affiliated with them. It is not possible to get in touch with them to inquire about the nature of their work and to find out who is responsible ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Dear John Deere

I’m not big on electric vehicles and a poll on Chattanooga.com confirms 74 percent of Chattanoogan.com readers are leery as well. I’m enough of a realist to know the electricity to charge the proliferation of electric cars being pushed down America’s throat comes from 70 percent of coal-powered power plants and let’s be honest, to say these vehicles will reduce global warming is ... (click for more)

Sports

UT's Barnes, Vandy's Pippen Voted TSWA Men's Hoops Award Winners

Tennessee’s Rick Barnes and Vanderbilt’s Scottie Pippen, Jr., were named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, in awards announced this week for the 2021-22 academic year by the organization. Barnes led Tennessee to a 27-8 record in his seventh season with wins over four Top 10 opponents. His Volunteers ranked ... (click for more)

ETSU's Sanders, UT's Hooker Garner TSWA Football Honors

East Tennessee State’s Randy Sanders and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker were voted the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Football Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, in awards announced this week for the 2021-22 academic year by the organization. Sanders capped his coaching career by leading the Bucs to a program-record 11 wins. East Tennessee State won its first outright ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors