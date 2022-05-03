CPD's New Atlas 1 Ap Offers Real Time Info On Public Safety Incidents, Traffic Conditions

The Chattanooga Police Department's Technology Unit announced the launch of the Atlas One app .

Officials said, "This innovative and interactive app replaces the CPD Mobile app. Atlas One offers users real time information regarding active public safety incidents, traffic conditions and other relevant public safety information.

"It also affords users to continue to anonymously submit tips (much like the CPD Mobile app). This app allows CPD to deliver services to Chattanoogans in ways that we have previously been unable to do."

Daniel Francis. "Transparency is a key element in building trust and fostering a healthy relationship with the community we serve and this app helps CPD do that," said Lt.Daniel Francis.

Lt Francis is the commander of CPD's Technology Unit and has been instrumental in getting this program up and running.

It is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms in the appropriate app store.