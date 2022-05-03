 Tuesday, May 3, 2022 68.0°F   thunderstorm light rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Light Rain Fog/Mist

Slatery Calls Leak Of Abortion Case Draft "Affront To The Integrity Of Our Legal Process At The Highest Level"; Lee Also Critical

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

 Tennessee Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery III on Tuesday hit the leak of a draft opinion in Dobbs:  

He said, “While we have a vested interest in the outcome of Dobbs in Tennessee, we will let the Supreme Court speak for itself. This leak is more than regrettable, it is an affront to the integrity of our legal process at the highest level.

 

"Chief Justice John Roberts has rightly called for an investigation and we would do well to treat this document for what it is - a draft subject to edits and changes.”

 

Governor Bill Lee said, “I am concerned by the leak and any attempt to thwart justice. If the federal courts return full authority to the states, Tennessee’s laws will automatically provide the maximum possible protection and offer a glimmer of redemption as America reconciles our troubled past. We are talking about families in crisis – not isolated clinical procedures – and our state will continue to provide protection, resources and care for both mother and child.”

 

The governor's office provided this data:

 

Laws Enacted Since 2019

Governor Lee has introduced and worked with the Tennessee General Assembly to pass maximum possible protection for pre-born children.

  • Anti-Discrimination Law – Prohibits abortion on the basis of sex, race or Down Syndrome (TCA 39-15-217)
  • Ultrasound Law – Requires a physician to perform an ultrasound, making the ultrasound images visible and the fetal heartbeat audible for the expecting mother (TCA 39-15-215)
  • Heartbeat Law – Prohibits an abortion where a fetal heartbeat exists, in increments beginning at six weeks (TCA 39-15-216)
    • *Currently enjoined and subject to ongoing litigation
  • Trigger Law – Should the U.S. Supreme Court issue a decision overturning Roe v. Wade, this law would criminalize performing or attempting to perform an abortion, except in extreme cases where it is necessary to prevent death or serious and permanent bodily injury to the mother. (TCA 39-15-213)
    • This law does not apply to the recipient of an abortion. It would take effect on the thirtieth day after the Supreme Court issues a judgment overturning Roe v. Wade.

 

In 2021, Tennessee successfully defended the 48-Hour Waiting Period law before the en banc panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit. (TCA 39-15-202)

 

Expanded Support for Families in Crisis

  • Supporting new and expecting mothers enrolled in TennCare by enhancing maternal health care coverage from 60 days to 12 months postpartum
  • Expanding TennCare’s Health Starts Initiative to support maternal health and holistic care for mothers and children
  • Reforming the TANF program to promote economic mobility and improve outcomes for parents and children

 

Investments in Public-Private Partnerships

  • Launching Tennessee Fosters Hope, a public-private partnership, to ensure every Tennessee child has a safe, loving home and make our state the most foster-friendly state in America
  • $433,000 to Psalm 139 Ministries to place ultrasounds in crisis pregnancy centers across the state
  • $1 million to Agape Child & Family Services to support expecting and new mothers

 

Ways to Care for Families in Crisis

Tennesseans who want to lend support to families in crisis are encouraged to get involved through the following organizations:

  • Hope Clinic for Women – more info here
  • Psalm 139 Project – more info here
  • Agape Child & Family Services – more info here

May 3, 2022

Jon Baker, Katie Perkins, Gary Kuehn, Faye Robinson Win Contested School Board Races

May 3, 2022

Judge Sherry Paty Wins City Court Judge Race

May 3, 2022

Boyd Patterson Captures Criminal Court Judge Division 3 Seat


Jon Baker, Katie Perkins, Gary Kuehn, Faye Robinson Win Contested School Board Races

Jon Baker, Katie Perkins, Gary Kuehn and Faye Robinson were winners in contested School Board contests on Tuesday. Mr. Keuhn won over incumbent James Walker in District 9. District 6: Republican: Jon Baker : 1,141 Cindy Fain : 1,094 Delores Gross Vinson : 649 Ben Connor is running as a Democrat in District 6. District 8: Democrat: Katie Perkins : 274 ... (click for more)

Judge Sherry Paty Wins City Court Judge Race

Veteran City Court Judge Sherry Paty won a new term in the Tuesday election. She had faced challenger Brian Bush. All 90 precincts have reported. Sherry Paty : 10,403 Brian Bush : 8,185 (click for more)

