D. Gary Davis Keeps County Mayor Seat In Bradley County; Commission Incumbents Epperson, Peak, Davis Lose; Longtime Cleveland Board Member Dawn Robinson Voted Out

Veteran Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis was able to hold off the County Commission chairman for an election win on Tuesday.

The final tally was 8,724 for Davis and 4,704 for Johnny Mull.

For road superintendent, Tom Collins won over Sandra Norton Knight - 7,040 to 5,959

Dawn Robinson, who has been on the Cleveland School Board since 1995, lost to Andy Lay by 883 to 621. Another incumbent, Charles Cogdill, was defeated by Matthew Coleman - 2,599 to 2,397.

Cleveland business Allan Jones got 839 complimentary votes for School Board, District 5, in the Republican primary. He will face Democrat Jodi Riggins in the general election.

District 10 District Attorney Steve Crump won over challenger Stephen Hatchett - 14,807 to 10,896.

Other results:

County Commission District 1 Seat A

Daniel Beaty 953

Dennis Epperson 891

Don Scoggins 815

County Commission District 2 Seat A

Louie Alford 1,097

Chris Scoggins 1,014

Marc Christian Baker 303

County Commission District 2 Seat B

Thomas Crye 990

Zachary J. Kilby 923

Tyler Blackwell 481

County Commission District 3 Seat B

Denny H. Collins Jr. 957

Randall Lynn Howard 532

County Commission District 4 Seat A

Scott "Donut" Gilbert 1,276

Charlotte Peak 832

County Commission District 4 Seat B

Howard Thompson 1,055

Rich Kienlen 908

Daniel Lautaret 134

County Commission District 5 Seat A

Bobby Goins 443

Rachel Ivey Goins 273

County Commission District 6 Seat B

Tommy Ledford 975

Erica Davis 747

Cleveland School Board at large

Mathew Coleman 2,599

Charles Cogdill 2,397

Cleveland School Board District 3

Andy Lay 883

Dawn Robinson 621

Bradley County School Board District 4

John Taylor 1,009

Bartlee Norton 581

Chuck Evans 491