D. Gary Davis Keeps County Mayor Seat In Bradley County; Commission Incumbents Epperson, Peak, Davis Lose; Longtime Cleveland Board Member Dawn Robinson Voted Out

Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Veteran Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis was able to hold off the County Commission chairman for an election win on Tuesday.

The final tally was 8,724 for Davis and 4,704 for Johnny Mull.

For road superintendent, Tom Collins won over Sandra Norton Knight - 7,040 to 5,959

Dawn Robinson, who has been on the Cleveland School Board since 1995, lost to Andy Lay by 883 to 621. Another incumbent, Charles Cogdill, was defeated by Matthew Coleman - 2,599 to 2,397.

Cleveland business Allan Jones got 839 complimentary votes for School Board, District 5, in the Republican primary. He will face Democrat Jodi Riggins in the general election.

District 10 District Attorney Steve Crump won over challenger Stephen Hatchett - 14,807 to 10,896. 

Other results:

County Commission District 1 Seat A

Daniel Beaty 953

Dennis Epperson 891

Don Scoggins 815

County Commission District 2 Seat A

Louie Alford 1,097

Chris Scoggins 1,014

Marc Christian Baker 303

County Commission District 2 Seat B

Thomas Crye 990

Zachary J. Kilby 923

Tyler Blackwell 481

County Commission District 3 Seat B

Denny H. Collins Jr. 957

Randall Lynn Howard 532

County Commission District 4 Seat A

Scott "Donut" Gilbert 1,276

Charlotte Peak 832

County Commission District 4 Seat B

Howard Thompson 1,055

Rich Kienlen 908

Daniel Lautaret 134

County Commission District 5 Seat A

Bobby Goins 443

Rachel Ivey Goins 273

County Commission District 6 Seat B

Tommy Ledford 975

Erica Davis 747

Cleveland School Board at large

Mathew Coleman 2,599

Charles Cogdill 2,397

Cleveland School Board District 3

Andy Lay 883

Dawn Robinson 621

Bradley County School Board District 4

John Taylor 1,009

Bartlee Norton 581

Chuck Evans 491

 

 

 


Rhea County Gets New General Sessions Court Judge After Incumbent Switches To Republican

Rhea County will have a new General Sessions Judge on Sept. 1. In an upset, incumbent General Sessions Judge Shannon Garrison lost to Jace Cochran. Assistant Attorney General David Shinn came in third with 465 votes. Judge Garrison switched to the Republican Party in January from being a Democrat. There was not a Democratic candidate. In 2010 in a hard-fought race for Rhea ... (click for more)

Jon Baker, Katie Perkins, Gary Kuehn, Faye Robinson Win Contested School Board Races

Jon Baker, Katie Perkins, Gary Kuehn and Faye Robinson were winners in contested School Board contests on Tuesday. Mr. Keuhn won over incumbent James Walker in District 9. District 6: Republican: Jon Baker : 1,141 Cindy Fain : 1,094 Delores Gross Vinson : 649 Ben Connor is running as a Democrat in District 6. District 8: Democrat: Katie Perkins : 274 ... (click for more)

Opinion

Situation Is Better With Sheriff At Silverdale

For the past eight years through the Prison Prevention Ministries, I’ve been one of several who have led Bible Studies with inmates at the Silverdale Detention Center. After a pause due to COVID, we were allowed to return last fall. Now that the sheriff has taken over from Core Civic, Silverdale is much better organized. We enter on time and leave on time. There have been ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Biden Has Done

Victor Davis Hanson is one of my favorite writers and, in the April 26 issue of The Epoch Times, one of my favorite newspapers, Hanson takes a cold, hard look at the 14 months Joe Biden has been the President. As you know, it isn’t a pretty landscape. Joe’s popularity is in the tank and his approval rating is barely higher than Putin’s. As I read Hanson’s logic, it caused me ... (click for more)

Sports

McDonald’s All-American Hollingshead Joining Lady Vol Hoops

Tennessee women's basketball head coach Kellie Harper confirmed that she has received an SEC Grant-in-Aid (GIA) and Institutional Financial Aid Agreement (IFAA) from Jillian Hollingshead (HAW-ling-shed), a 2021 McDonald's All-American who will join the Lady Vols after spending her freshman year at the University of Georgia. Hollingshead, a 6-foot-5 forward, hails from Powder ... (click for more)

UT's Barnes, Vandy's Pippen Voted TSWA Men's Hoops Award Winners

Tennessee’s Rick Barnes and Vanderbilt’s Scottie Pippen, Jr., were named the Tennessee Sports Writers Association’s Men’s Basketball Coach and Player of the Year, respectively, in awards announced this week for the 2021-22 academic year by the organization. Barnes led Tennessee to a 27-8 record in his seventh season with wins over four Top 10 opponents. His Volunteers ranked ... (click for more)


