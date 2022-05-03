D. Gary Davis Keeps County Mayor Seat In Bradley County; Commission Incumbents Epperson, Peak, Davis Lose; Longtime Cleveland Board Member Dawn Robinson Voted Out

Veteran Bradley County Mayor D. Gary Davis was able to hold off the County Commission chairman for an election win on Tuesday.
The final tally was 8,724 for Davis and 4,704 for Johnny Mull.
For road superintendent, Tom Collins won over Sandra Norton Knight - 7,040 to 5,959
Dawn Robinson, who has been on the Cleveland School Board since 1995, lost to Andy Lay by 883 to 621. Another incumbent, Charles Cogdill, was defeated by Matthew Coleman - 2,599 to 2,397.
Cleveland business Allan Jones got 839 complimentary votes for School Board, District 5, in the Republican primary. He will face Democrat Jodi Riggins in the general election.
District 10 District Attorney Steve Crump won over challenger Stephen Hatchett - 14,807 to 10,896.
Other results:
County Commission District 1 Seat A
Daniel Beaty 953
Dennis Epperson 891
Don Scoggins 815
County Commission District 2 Seat A
Louie Alford 1,097
Chris Scoggins 1,014
Marc Christian Baker 303
County Commission District 2 Seat B
Thomas Crye 990
Zachary J. Kilby 923
Tyler Blackwell 481
County Commission District 3 Seat B
Denny H. Collins Jr. 957
Randall Lynn Howard 532
County Commission District 4 Seat A
Scott "Donut" Gilbert 1,276
Charlotte Peak 832
County Commission District 4 Seat B
Howard Thompson 1,055
Rich Kienlen 908
Daniel Lautaret 134
County Commission District 5 Seat A
Bobby Goins 443
Rachel Ivey Goins 273
County Commission District 6 Seat B
Tommy Ledford 975
Erica Davis 747
Cleveland School Board at large
Mathew Coleman 2,599
Charles Cogdill 2,397
Cleveland School Board District 3
Andy Lay 883
Dawn Robinson 621
Bradley County School Board District 4
John Taylor 1,009
Bartlee Norton 581
Chuck Evans 491