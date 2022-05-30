Chattanooga's First Baking Family The Aulls Had Homes On Cameron Hill; Son-In-Law Lon Clark Was County Clerk For 20 Years

Lon and Emma Aull Clark lived in the last house on Cedar Street at the corner of Fifth. The two-story frame house at 427 Cedar faced toward downtown.

Adam A. Aull built Chattanooga's "first real bakery." He made his home in St. Elmo, but some of his large family lived on Cameron Hill.

Adam Aull came to Chattanooga from Bellefontaine, Ohio, in 1871. He opened his bakery across from the Central Depot in a building erected by the railroad promoter John C. Stanton.

He later moved to a location on Market Street between Seventh and Eighth streets. Aull & Clark produced bread, cakes and pies. His partner was his son-in-law, Leonidas M. "Lon" Clark. Lon Clark married Emma Aull in 1874. The Clarks were also Cameron Hill residents.

Adam Aull was also the leading caterer in Chattanooga for many years. It was said that "Everybody in town knew him and all loved him for the dainties he created and for his quiet gentility."

Aull initially lived along Market Street near his bakery locations. He afterward moved to Lookout Mountain and then was one of the earliest settlers in St. Elmo.

When he died in 1908 at the age of 80 he was living with his daughter, Mrs. E.E. Betts, in St. Elmo.

His son, Albert J. Aull, was a clerk at the post office that Stanton had persuaded city officials to move "way out of town" at King Street. He soon became involved in the bakery as did other family members. Albert became manager of the Chattanooga Baking Company, with his father Adam as the president.

Albert J. Aull lived for many years at 311 W. Sixth St.

Charles A. Aull made his home at 527 Cedar St. in the 1880s. He later moved to 311 W. Sixth with his brother. William C. Aull was also involved in the bakery operation. He lived at 407 Cedar and then at 602 W. Sixth. Still later, he was at 601 Cypress St.

After the death of Albert J. Aull, his widow, Lillie, remained at 311 W. Sixth.

The house passed to Miss L.C. Hunnicutt and later to J.E. Nesbitt. In the last days of Cameron Hill, G.P. Pars, C.L. Higgins and R.K. Millican shared the large homeon West Sixth.

The Lon Clarks lived at 427 Cedar St. in a two-story frame house that was at the corner of Fifth Street and faced downtown. Emma Clark Aull died in 1886, but Lon Clark remained in the large house.

Lon Clark's parents had been among the earliest settlers of Hamilton County. Their old homeplace was at Harrison, where Lon Clark was born in 1842. At an early age, he volunteered for the Union Army and became a first sergeant with the Fifth Tennessee Infantry.

Due to his choice of the Union, after the war he was able to secure a position at the Chattanooga Post Office under Chattanooga Postmaster Elbert James. Later, in addition to operation of the bakery with the Aulls, he was manager of the workhouse and had a job with Southern Railway. For 20 years, he served as the county clerk for Hamilton County.

Lon Clark was still on Cameron Hill when he died in 1926 at the age of 84. He was living then at 210 E. Third St. with his second wife, Lillian Boyd.

His son, Leonidas Aull Clark, was for a time a well-known actor. He had gone to New York City at the suggestion of two Chattanooga friends, who had gained success on Broadway. They were Bobby Strauss and Edmund Wilson.

Soon after he arrived in town, Leonidas Aull Clark found a place with the Shubert Co. He afterward joined the Henry W. Savage Co. that produced the successful musical The Merry Widow. Leonidas Aull Clark went from the chorus to the role of St. Brioche. It was said that he "delighted the audience with his rich baritone in the role of the handsome French officer." Clark was also under study for the role of the Prince in the Merry Widow. He performed in The Merry Widow for 42 weeks over three seasons as the popular play visited many cities across the country.

Clark also appeared in other plays including Prince of Pilsen, Pom Pom and Madame X.

When he left the bright lights of Broadway, Leonidas Aull Clark lived at the old family homestead on Clark Road at Harrison.