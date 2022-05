Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADKINS, ROBERT ALVIN

1905 SPRADLING RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCES SCHEDULE IV

POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH FOR RESALE



ATKINS, VAN WILLIAM

4278 DORRIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101713

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

RESISTING ARREST

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A FIREARM



BAKER, TAREK TREMAINE

3808 ARROWROCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BEARD, DEWAYNE CARTELL

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BORAN, KASEY LEN

1436 PRIOR COVE JASPER, 37347

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BROCKWAY, MICHAEL ROBERT

2463 BRIDGE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374212379

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION



BROWN, ROBBY WILLIAM

1851 JONNY STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRYANT, JOHNNY C

3302 OSWEGO RD CROSSVILLE, 38572

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

BURGLARY

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



CASE, JADE M

675 PINE GROVE RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Signal Mountain

VOP (POSSESSION OF METH WITH INTENT TO SELL



CLARK, JASON DEWAYNE

HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 373794827

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION



COATS, APRIL DENISE

238 PARKSIDE TRL.

CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION FOR RESALEDENT, CODY LEVI131 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 373794345Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DODSON, LUCAS BLAKE1113 KINSEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(FORFEITURE CAPIAS) (POSS OF PARA)FORFEEITURE CAPIAS (POSS OF METH FOR RESALE)FORFEEITURE CAPIAS (POSS OF METH)FORFEITURE CAPIAS (TAMPERING W EVIDENCE)FORFEITURE CAPIAS (TAMPERING W EVIDENCE)FIELDS, BLAKE THOMAS918 EAST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTFINCH, JAMES WILLIAM128 ROBERTS ROAD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyIN-TRANSITFRYE, DARRELL1175 PINEVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000HOLDER, NATHAN CALEB8247 PATTERSON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSHUTCHINSON, KEALYN MALIKUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 374044316Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONJOHNSON, DEWAYNE MARZKY4000 FAGAN ST CHATTANOOGA, 374101718Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency:AGGRAVATED ASSAULT DOMESTICJORDAN, TIMOTHY GABRIEL41 REESE RD BLAKELY, 39823Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONKENDALL, NICHOLAS YURI727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency:PUBLIC INTOXICATIONKING, JOYCE CAROL829 LULLWATER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 75 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISMMIOLE, CODY MICHAEL908 CRITTENDEN AVE. CHICKAMAUGA, 30707Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT UNDER 1,000MITCHELL, EDWARD LEBRON727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: UTCCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGMOORE, TALITHA5207 SUNBEAM AVE APT. B CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceTHEFT UNDER $1000MUNCK, CHRISTIAN HAROLD2511 INVERNESS DR NW CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONNIXON, JACOB LEVI4030 DELL WAY CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)PEREZ MORALES, JERSAEL3500 3RD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER2601 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37306Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOTTER, ROGER LAMAR8231 APISON PIKE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 60 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGRAKESHAW, BAYLEE ASHTON2050 S LEE HWY CLEVELAND, 373117332Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIARHINEHART, ASHLEY NICOLE3810 FAGAN STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRICE, LATONYA TASHA2025 RUBY ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064534Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTROBASCIOTTI, MALEE DANIELLE407 GENTLEMENS RIDGE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAROBINSON, AMY NICOLE11740 LANTERN TR. BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SROBINSON, MARCUS ELBERT1811 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374062904Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTRUTH, WILLIAM JACOB2700 SHEPHERD VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSALES, JACOB CHRIS89 PATE RD CHATSWORTH, 30705Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULTSHELL, DAVID PATRICK5433 DAYTON BLVD/ HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374151414Age at Arrest: 71 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREDISORDERLY CONDUCTSIVELS, ANTHONY DEWAYNE207 BRAINER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STALLINGS, STEPHEN HUNTER92 HEADRICK DRIVE SUMMERVILLE, 30747Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONEVADING ARRESTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSSTEGALL, DEAUNTA LEBRON2605 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000SUTTON, JAYLON QUENTARIUS15 SCRUGGS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCETROTTER, KOLTON RAY107 CTY RD 654 ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, AMANDA ROSE1880 COLBERT HOLLOW RD ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WYNN, JAYLEN LEBRON3518 TAYLOR ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYRESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA