19-Year-Old Woman Drowns In Watts Bar Lake Monday Evening

Madison Taylor, 19, of Rhea County, drown Monday evening in Watts Bar Lake.



Rescuers had been searching the waters since receiving a call around 6:30 p.m.



Ms. Taylor entered the water from a boat to swim and did not resurface.



TWRA officers, along with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Rhea County Rescue, Meigs County Rescue, Bradley County Dive Team and Hamilton County Dive Team searched in 40 to 50 feet of water above the dam.



Ms. Taylor’s body was located using the TWRA Remote Operated Vehicle after the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Team located a point of interest on the lake bottom with a towfish sonar.



Ms. Taylor’s body was transported to the Rhea County Medical Examiner’s Office.





