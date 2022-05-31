 Tuesday, May 31, 2022 76.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

19-Year-Old Woman Drowns In Watts Bar Lake Monday Evening

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Madison Taylor, 19, of Rhea County, drown Monday evening in Watts Bar Lake. 

Rescuers had been searching the waters since receiving a call around 6:30 p.m. 

Ms. Taylor entered the water from a boat to swim and did not resurface. 

TWRA officers, along with the Rhea County Sheriff’s Office, Rhea County Rescue, Meigs County Rescue, Bradley County Dive Team and Hamilton County Dive Team searched in 40 to 50 feet of water above the dam. 

Ms. Taylor’s body was located using the TWRA Remote Operated Vehicle after the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Underwater Recovery Team located a point of interest on the lake bottom with a towfish sonar. 

Ms. Taylor’s body was transported to the Rhea County Medical Examiner’s Office.



Police Blotter: Dad Says Daughter Can't Return To LA; Dollar General Customer Is Locked Out After Asking For Receipt And Change

PHOTOS: Memorial Day At The Chattanooga National Cemetery

Man Found In Chattanooga With Loaded Guns, Heroin, Fentanyl, Meth Facing Federal Charges


Police Blotter: Dad Says Daughter Can't Return To LA; Dollar General Customer Is Locked Out After Asking For Receipt And Change

PHOTOS: Memorial Day At The Chattanooga National Cemetery

Opinion

Remembering Pat Rose

Roy Exum: Mass Shootings Mount

Sports

Brandon Hudgins Repeats At Chattanooga Chase

Dan Fleser: Cleveland's Cam Sewell Comes Up Big As Vols Win SEC Tournament

