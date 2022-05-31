Man Found In Chattanooga With Loaded Guns, Heroin, Fentanyl, Meth Facing Federal Charges

A man found in Chattanooga with two loaded guns, heroin, fentanyl and meth is facing federal charges.

Agents said Joshua Alexander Santana drove his vehicle into a Hamilton County Sheriff's vehicle and toward a federal agent when he was confronted on May 9.

Santana, 24, is facing gun and drug charges.

Agents said at the time of the incident they were attempting to arrest Santana on an outstanding state warrant for dealing in meth.

They said as he tried to speed away he threw out the window a loaded Walther Creed 9mm handgun. Immediately after his arrest, a second loaded gun was found - a Smith & Wesson.

Santana was found with 26 grams of heroin, 3.1 grams of meth, 20 grams of pills containing fentanyl, nine grams of marijuana and digital scales.

The drugs were packaged in small plastic baggies.

He was also found with $1,188 in cash.

Santana has a prior felony arrest - for evading arrest on July 13, 2021.