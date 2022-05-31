Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force Makes Multiple Drug Arrests

Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Thursday at 106 Straub St. in Rossville and made 17 drug arrests.

Agents located approximately five pounds of methamphetamine and 15 grams of fentanyl.

During the last month, agents have made several arrests and confiscated approximately seven pounds of methamphetamine, one ounce of fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana, and hundreds of oxycodone pills in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit.

Walker County Sheriff Office, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Dade County Sheriff Office, Trion Police Department, Summerville Police Department, Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, and The Georgia Department of Community Supervision assisted in the arrests.



Agents arrested the following people:



Martin Lee Burnette of Rossville – Trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, and parole violation.



Haley Cheyenne Bryant of Rossville – Trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, and parole violation.



Timothy Sweeney of Summerville – Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II oxycodone, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.



Kara Mayes of Summerville – Possession of methamphetamine.



George Edward Stephens of Rossville – Trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.



Natasha Reenee Rutledge of Rossville – Trafficking Methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, and probation violation.



Meliisa Renae Massengale of Rossville – Trafficking methamphetamine.



Barry Ryan Bryant of Rossville – Trafficking methamphetamine.



Thomas Roberts of Trion – Trafficking methamphetamine.



Ashley Nicole Walker of Chattanooga – Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, and several felony warrants.



Fred Micahel McClain of Chattanooga – Possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl.



William Clayton Milam of Summerville – Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.



Daniel Tyler Healan of Rossville – Possession of fentanyl



Orville Deron Wallin of Trion – Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.



Dalmous Richard Holbrook of Trion – Trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.



Abigail Mae Ridge of Wildwood – Possession of Schedule II adderall and possession of Schedule II hydrocodone.



Leslie Lay of Trenton – Trafficking fentanyl.



The Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of the Walker County Sheriff Office, the Chattooga County Sheriff Office, the Dade County Sheriff Office, the Trion Police Department, and the Department of Community Supervision.

