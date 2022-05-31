 Tuesday, May 31, 2022 88.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force Makes Multiple Drug Arrests

Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Agents with the Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force executed a search warrant on Thursday at 106 Straub St. in Rossville and made 17 drug arrests.

 

Agents located approximately five pounds of methamphetamine and 15 grams of fentanyl. 

During the last month, agents have made several arrests and confiscated approximately seven pounds of methamphetamine, one ounce of fentanyl, 10 pounds of marijuana, and hundreds of oxycodone pills in the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit. 

Walker County Sheriff Office, Chattooga County Sheriff Office, Dade County Sheriff Office, Trion Police Department, Summerville Police Department, Fort Oglethorpe Police Department, and The Georgia Department of Community Supervision assisted in the arrests.

Agents arrested the following people:

Martin Lee Burnette of Rossville – Trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, and parole violation.

Haley Cheyenne Bryant of Rossville – Trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking fentanyl, and parole violation.

Timothy Sweeney of Summerville – Possession with intent to distribute Schedule II oxycodone, possession of methamphetamine, and probation violation.

Kara Mayes of Summerville – Possession of methamphetamine.

George Edward Stephens of Rossville – Trafficking methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Natasha Reenee Rutledge of Rossville – Trafficking Methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute Marijuana, and probation violation.

Meliisa Renae Massengale of Rossville – Trafficking methamphetamine.

Barry Ryan Bryant of Rossville – Trafficking methamphetamine.

Thomas Roberts of Trion – Trafficking methamphetamine.

Ashley Nicole Walker of Chattanooga – Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of fentanyl, and several felony warrants.

Fred Micahel McClain of Chattanooga – Possession of heroin and possession of fentanyl.

William Clayton Milam of Summerville – Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Daniel Tyler Healan of Rossville – Possession of fentanyl

Orville Deron Wallin of Trion – Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Dalmous Richard Holbrook of Trion – Trafficking methamphetamine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Abigail Mae Ridge of Wildwood – Possession of Schedule II adderall and possession of Schedule II hydrocodone.

Leslie Lay of Trenton – Trafficking fentanyl.

The Lookout Mountain Drug Task Force is a multi-jurisdictional task force made up of the Walker County Sheriff Office, the Chattooga County Sheriff Office, the Dade County Sheriff Office, the Trion Police Department, and the Department of Community Supervision.

 


May 31, 2022

19-Year-Old Woman Drowns In Watts Bar Lake Monday Evening; Sister Of American Idol Contestant

Madison Taylor, 19, of Rhea County, drowned Monday evening in Watts Bar Lake. American Idol contestant Drake McClain Taylor said on his Facebook page that the victim is his sister. He asked for prayers and privacy for the family. He is from Spring City. Rescuers had been searching the waters since receiving a call around 6:30 p.m. Ms. Taylor entered the water from a ... (click for more)

City Council Approves ADUs, Senior Residences On North Moore Road On 2nd Reading; Holds Budget Hearing

The City Council on Tuesday night approved on second and final reading allowing additional dwelling units (ADUs) throughout the city. Previously, they were allowed only in the Form Based Code section. The council also gave final approval to senior apartments adjacent to Greater Tucker Missionary Baptist Church. Councilman Chip Henderson asked that adjacent parking lots ... (click for more)

Opinion

Remembering Pat Rose

Charles A. “Pat” Rose will be remembered for re-developing the central business district downtown but he was also a dear friend. He served two terms as mayor of Chattanooga from 1975 until 1983. Mayor Rose passed away early Monday morning. I was honored to cover the mayor as a reporter for many of those years. The Orlando, Florida native began working for the city of Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mass Shootings Mount

It has now been a week since 22 people were killed and another 17 were injured by a crazed gunman last Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. And it has been two days since Saturday night when six kids – none old enough to hold a driver’s license – were tragically shot in downtown Chattanooga by some other kids in a melee that borders on the unthinkable. Now comes word from The Gun Violence ... (click for more)

Sports

Brandon Hudgins Repeats At Chattanooga Chase

There were a lot of holiday celebrations in the Chattanooga area on Monday for Memorial Day, but none were any more festive or energetic than the one at Riverview Park. The occasion was the 55 th running of the Chattanooga Chase, a classic 8K road race that provides runners with some of the most scenic and challenging roads in Hamilton County. They had another large turnout ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Cleveland's Cam Sewell Comes Up Big As Vols Win SEC Tournament

Camden Sewell comes across as a quiet individual, a young man of few words. The Tennessee pitcher didn’t need many words to get the start on Sunday in what was the Vols’ most significant game of the baseball season to date. And he didn’t have to articulate any of them. He simply typed them into his phone and sent them via text message to Coach Tony Vitello. “I want the ... (click for more)


