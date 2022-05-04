Police Blotter: Irate Customers At Waffle House Begin Breaking Plates; Man Causes Disorder At Speedway With A Nerf Gun

An employee at the Waffle House, 5466 Highway 153, told police that two "presumed females" entered the restaurant and were eating, when they decided they wanted to start breaking plates. The employee said it is unclear what caused this fit of rage, but said they destroyed approximately $200 worth of dishes. The "presumed females" were said to be of medium build. One was said to be wearing jeans with a black long-sleeved shirt and was said to have dark hair. The other person is said to have been wearing jeans and a brown jacket, with blond and platinum hair. Both of them were said to be white. The employee said they left in a white Honda CRV and he gave a partial tag, but no state tag of the kind was recorded.

* * *



A woman told police she came out to the parking lot at Maclellan Apartments, 721 Broad St, that morning and found her vehicle's window busted. It appeared that someone rummaged through it, but nothing was stolen. Another vehicle next to hers also had their window busted. No suspect information is known. Police did not note any cameras pointed in her vehicle's direction.

* * *



A woman on N. Morgan Lane told police her ex-boyfriend had taken her vehicle, with her permission, at about 8 a.m. that day and had not returned it. She said that she had attempted to reach him to request the vehicle back, but he would not respond to calls or texts. She said that she had left several voice and text messages, and attempted again in the officer's presence. She said that after leaving unreturned messages, she saw a Facebook live video from him, where he mentioned the fact that he had the vehicle and acknowledged her messages. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. Prior to issuing warrants, the ex-boyfriend returned the vehicle and the woman she no longer wanted to press charges. The vehicle was removed from NCIC.

* * *

A woman on Esquire Lane told police she observed security footage from her house that showed at 9:30 a.m. someone entered her yard and knocked over her security camera, but she did not see who it was. She then heard, on the video, the voice of her ex-boyfriend's girlfriend, yelling, "Get in the car." She said she then realized that it was her ex-boyfriend that had entered her yard. Due to problems with their past relationship, she wanted to make a record of the incident in order to file for a restraining order.

* * *

The desk clerk at the Comfort Inn Hotel at 3117 Parker Lane told police a woman had checked out of a room but would not leave the property. The clerk pointed out to police a blonde woman who was sitting in the back parking lot area with her bags. Police spoke to her and she said she did not have anyone available to give her a ride. Police offered to transport her to the Americas Best Hotel on Patten Chapel Road and she took the offer and placed her belongings into the patrol car. She was taken to the Americas Best, where she was able to rent a room and took all of her belongings with her.

* * *

Police were patrolling at 4567 Alabama Ave. and noticed a vehicle that looked out of place. Police ran the tag and discovered the vehicle was stolen. Police released the vehicle to the owner and had the vehicle removed from NCIC.

* * *

Police responded to a residential alarm at a residence on Mount Vernon Avenue. They found a rear patio door open. There were no signs of forced entry and it appeared the wind had blown the door open (wind blowing very hard at the time of incident). Police checked the interior of the house and everything appeared in order. Police were able to lock the door and shut/secure it. Police contacted the homeowner via telephone per his request and told him what had occurred.

* * *



A man on Robinson Drive told police someone used his Tennessee Valley Credit Union credit card to purchase $1,056.60 worth of items from Amazon through an account that is not his. He said the items were shipped to his home.

* * *



A woman on 12th Avenue called police because she thought she heard someone in her attic. Police cleared the residence and attic and concluded that no one else was inside the home.

* * *

The owner of the Smoke Shop, 702 Central Ave., told police he wanted a man trespassed from the property. Police did so.

* * *

Police responded to the Jacks on Hixson Pike and spoke with a woman who said she was parked at Greenway Farms and her car was broken into. The front driver's side window was shattered and her purse was taken out of her car. She said her purse had her cell phone, wallet with her ID, credit cards and $170 in cash. There is no suspect info.

* * *

A woman told police she received a ticket in the handicap section at 1832 Chestnut St., and she had a handicap decal. Police observed a handicap decal hanging from her review mirror. She also said there were no signs posted near the handicap area about paying. Police did not see any sign posted in the handicap area, but there were signs posted everywhere else on the parking lot about paying to park.

* * *

A loss prevention officer at Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd., showed police a video of a black male grabbing five small saw blades worth $131.82 and pass all of the points of sale without purchasing the items. The loss prevention officer made contact with the man at the door and recovered the items. Prior to police arriving, the man had left the area.

* * *

A man told police he was driving on E. Brainerd Road and a tire came off his car and hit a woman's vehicle, which was parked. Police retrieved their information and they departed the scene.

* * *

A woman told police her vehicle, a white Nissan Pathfinder (TN tag), was parked in the apartment complex parking lot on Sunflower Lane, and a tree accidentally fell off on top of it. Her husband contacted a private company to remove the tree, and the fire department was not needed. No one was inside the vehicle.

* * *

A man called police from the InTown Suites, 1914 Gunbarrel Road, and said he and his girlfriend got into a verbal argument and he wanted her to leave the room. The room was under his name, however she had made the payment. The man told police that he had his gun in the room. The hotel employee asked both of them to leave the hotel because it is against the hotel policy for guests to have a gun on the property. The two packed their belongings and left the property without incident.

* * *

A man was asked to vacate the Hilton Garden Inn, 2343 Shallowford Village Dr. The night manager at the hotel wanted the man trespassed from the business. The man was told to leave the property and not to return, and if he did he would be arrested for trespassing. He was run for wants and warrants, which came back negative. Police stayed on the scene until the man left the property.

* * *

A woman at Bud's Sports Bar, 5751 Brainerd Road, told police that someone stole her keys that were lying on a table and stole her car. She said the theft occurred between 10 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. She could not provide the vehicle's tag or VIN at the time. She said she would call to provide the needed vehicle information when she arrives home so it can be entered into NCIC as stolen.

* * *

A man told police he had left his utility trailer at the Waterford Apartments, 6220 Shallowford Road, since last Thursday evening around 4 p.m. and when he got back there just now, he discovered that it was gone. He said it was custom built by a manufacturer in Georgia and he is waiting to get additional info on it from them such as VIN, etc. Therefore, it could not be entered into NCIC at this time.

* * *

A store clerk at the Speedway, 1330 E 3rd St., told police there was a man there causing a disorder with a Nerf gun. Police told the man he needed to leave the property and he obliged.