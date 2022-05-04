Joker’s Law Passes To Protect Lives Of Police Dogs And Other Service Animals

State Rep. Mark Hall, R-Cleveland, announces his legislation to strengthen the penalty for those who harm a law enforcement or service animal in Tennessee has been approved by the General Assembly.

House Bill 1646, also known as Joker’s Law, creates a Class D felony for knowingly and unlawfully killing a police dog, fire dog, search and rescue dog, service animal or police horse.

“Our dedicated first responders and their K-9 partners put their lives on the line every day for our safety, and it’s important that we do everything that we can to protect them,” Rep. Hall said. “Joker’s Law makes it very clear that we will not tolerate the killing of any service animals here in Tennessee.”

The legislation is named in honor of Joker, a K-9 officer with the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office, who was seriously injured after being shot multiple times during a pursuit in September. He spent nine days in intensive care at an animal hospital in Chattanooga before being released. Joker returned to work in December and tracked down three suspects on his first day back.

According to state law, a Class D felony conviction carries a punishment of between two and 12 years in prison. A jury may also assess a fine of up to $5,000.

House Bill 1646 was approved by the Tennessee General Assembly in April. The legislation will now go to Gov. Bill Lee to be signed into law. Additional information about Joker’s Law can be found here.





