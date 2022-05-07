Man Charged With Stealing $2 Million Yacht From Downtown Yacht

A man has been arrested after he got inside a $2 million yacht at a downtown marina and took off toward Chickamauga Dam.

Brandon Allmon was charged with aggravated assault, theft of property over $250,000, and felony evading arrest.

In the incident on Friday, the yacht owner said a man who regularly checks on it for him discovered that it was missing.

The man and the owner later spotted it on the water near the Boathouse restaurant.

A chase then began with the man fleeing from police and TWRA in the yacht. At one point he stopped at the Rivermont side of the river near a dock. When police tried to board the yacht, he started it back up and almost hit several officers.

He was finally taken into custody when the yacht stalled near the Veterans Bridge.

Allmon was taken to a dock near the Aquarium, then to the Silverdale Jail.

The owner said he did not know Allmon and he did not have permission to take the yacht, which was apparently damaged. It was smoking and taking on water by the time Allmon was captured.