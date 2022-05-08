Police Blotter: Police Remove Couch From Road And Find Car That Hit It; Tow Truck Driver Throws Hammer Down When Vehicle Veers Towards Him

Police received a call from dispatch that there was a couch located in middle of the roadway on Dupont Parkway. Upon arrival, police removed the couch and placed it on the shoulder. Police also observed a white Honda Accord 50 yards beyond the location of the couch with its hazard lights on. Police spoke with the driver who told police she hit the couch. She said by the time she saw it in the roadway she was unable to avoid a collision and struck it. There was one passenger in the vehicle, a man. Police asked both if they wanted to be seen by EMS and both said no. Police observed right, front-end damage to the bumper of the car, as well as to the right headlight. The woman provided police with her insurance information and police gave her a complaint card and told her to provide the information to her insurance company.

* * *

Police spoke with a man and woman near the Boys & Girls Club. They said they got into a verbal argument because the man found text messages on the woman’s cell phone for another man. Police asked both if at anytime did the verbal argument become physical and they both replied "no". Police observed both looking for any marks or bruises that would indicate a physical altercation occurred before police arrived. Police didn't locate anything on either and didn’t see any signs of fear or distress coming from either one. The man told police they were going back to his mother's home who resides on 4th Avenue and they both left.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police a gold sedan was parked in front of a port-o-potty on Tennessee Avenue and there was a man in the car. Police arrived and the man said he worked with Byrdline Construction and was waiting there to start working at an address on Alabama Avenue at a later time in the morning. The vehicle the man was in did have the business information displayed on a decal on the back of his car. It was determined that there was no criminal activity taking place.

* * *

A man told police he parked his vehicle in the parking lot at Hampton Inn at 400 Chestnut St. at 6 p.m. and when he returned early the next morning his driver’s-side window was down and things were stolen out of his vehicle. There were no signs of forced entry or damage to his vehicle. He said he probably forgot to roll his window up. His silver Apple laptop and six suitcases full of clothes were stolen. The suitcases were different colors: two black, one gray, one red, one blue and one purple. He didn’t know the specific brand of the suitcases. His Apple laptop is worth $1,400 and the six suitcases with the clothes inside of them are worth $2,000.

* * *

A woman on Meadow Lane told police at about 7 a.m. she went outside and started her vehicle to warm it up. She returned back into the house to get her son and purse. When she came back outside her car was gone. She said it is a black 2018 Chevy Equinox. She didn’t see who took the car and was unsure which direction they went. OnStar was not active on the vehicle. The car was entered into NCIC. Police later found the car on Doolittle Street. It was towed by Mostellers to CPD Property for processing. The car was removed from NCIC.

* * *

Police were called to U-Haul at 2022 Broad St. on reports of catalytic converter thefts. While on scene, the officer was also notified of a theft of a battery (approximately $200). The suspects, two white males and a white female, were seen on video taking the battery out of a U-Haul truck parked on the lot. One man was riding a bicycle with a cart on the back of it and appeared to have some tools. The video was not good enough quality to send identification pictures out.

* * *

A man on Kirby Avenue told police he didn’t want a woman to be there anymore and she wasn’t allowed back. He said they were arguing and he wanted her gone. The woman said she was leaving and wouldn't go back. There was no physical altercation. The woman was trespassed.

* * *

A man told police he was traveling north on Highway 153 approaching Shepherd Road when a white pickup truck with a dump bed driven by a black male was showering rocks onto the roadway. He couldn’t tell if the rocks that hit his windshield came up off the roadway or from the bed of the truck. He said he called the truck’s company and spoke with a man who was rude and uncooperative.

* * *

An employee at Chick-fil-A at 5830 Brainerd Road told police she laid her phone down in her work area and she got distracted by a customer. About 15 minutes later she realized the phone was gone. She said a man had walked close by where the phone was and she suspects he grabbed it but she's not sure. She can see the places where her phone was taken since then.

* * *



A man told police he left his 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup near the boat ramp at the Riverpark at 4301 Amnicola Hwy. While he was away from his truck in his boat, someone cut the catalytic converter from the truck and took it. He didn’t know the cost to have it replaced. He looked for a park ranger and could not locate one.

* * *

A woman at Publix at 5928 Hixson Pike said her 2014 black Toyota Corolla had sustained a large scratch, almost like keying, down the driver’s side. It started in front of the wheel and ran down the driver’s door.

* * *

An officer responded to a report of a truck driver throwing a hammer into the road on Highway 153. The officer arrived and spoke to the man who was operating a tow truck and appeared visibly shaken. He said he was working hooking up the vehicle he was going to tow and a car veered toward him and he was afraid they would hit him. He said he threw down his hammer out of fear and frustration but recovered it and was fine now.