Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLMON, BRANDON JAMES

1938 ROCK CLIFF RD HIXSON, 373433132

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POLICE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT POLICE

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $250,000.00

FELONY EVADING ARREST



ANGEL, ANDREIA

7245 AVE WEST SIDE NEW YORK,

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000



BISHOP, LARRY DAVID

6302 PYTHIAN RD.

HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CHARABA, COREY J6320 PYTHIAN DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYTHEFT OF PROPERTYCOLLAR, APRIL SUZANNEHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CONNER, COTI DANIELLE8621 FREELINE VARNER LAKESITE, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)COOPER, MICHAEL ANTHONY252 COOPER RD TRENTON, 30752Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPTR (DUI)FLEMING, RANDAL ANTHONY113 SCRUGGS STREET APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FOSTER, JASON ERIC1902 S WATKINS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGGREEN, TAMARA MARIE298 ALP GREEN RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHARRISON, CADARIUS DEWAYNE2215 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)HENLEY, RYAN TREY5034 ELLA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEEVADING ARRESTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSHICKMAN, CHRISTOPHER SCOTT12847 NEWMAN GREEN LANE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOLMES, COURTNEY WENDELL1215 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEHUDGINS, COREY LEBRON4524 TRICIA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHUNTER, DESTINY LESHAY2517 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JOHNSON, YOLANDA DENISE8727 WETHERWOOD PL OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyOFFICIAL MISCONDUCTKENDRA, MARK FRANCIS50 ALPHANO RD GREAT ME, 07838Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEKENNEMER, MONIQUE2708 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTKIGHT, JOSHUA1224 KING ARTHUR RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Hwy PatrolBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KILGORE, MYLES BRIDGES136 CHESS LANE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)KLEMANN, AUSTIN RYAN304 JACKSON ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KROLL, DELIANA4008 WEST STUMP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE DEKALB COUNTYMCWHORTER, APRIL ALISIA1725 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MIDLAM, KIRSTIN ALMEDA27 GREGORY LN GRAYSVILLE, 373384700Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPARKS-BEY, ANTHONY1417 KARASEL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDINDECENT EXPOSUREUNLAWFUL EXPOSUREPERRY, DERICK ALEXANDER212 VREELAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN CATOOSA COUNTY GA)PRESLEY, JOHN D8543 STACK ROCK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANDERS, SELENA SHONTA2009 WALNUT ST SIGNAL MTN, 37377Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASHAW, ZACHORY GARRETT5057 BOYTON DR RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASILER, BREANA BRENAY717 MOORE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESMITH, DERICK LAVAUGHN15753 BROCKDALE RD PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILLIAMS, KATHRYN ALISHAT171 BAYLOR SCHOOL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374052506Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEWILLIAMS, RODERICK DEONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374071139Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WORLEY, CASSEY DNONE GIVEN CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEEVADING ARRESTDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GRECKLESS DRIVING