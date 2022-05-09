 Monday, May 9, 2022 73.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Cameron Hill Was A Magical Place In Its Heyday; Urban Renewal Wiped Out All Vestiges Of It

Monday, May 9, 2022 - by John Wilson
Detail from a panoramic view of Cameron Hill shows intriguing symmetrical house design with a tall spire in the middle
Detail from a panoramic view of Cameron Hill shows intriguing symmetrical house design with a tall spire in the middle

Chattanooga's Cameron Hill, in its heyday, was a magical place.

A smaller image of Lookout Mountain just to the south, it rose dramatically just above downtown Chattanooga.

The town's earliest homes were either on the lower slopes of Cameron Hill or the hill just across Market Street from it.

Talk about convenience, you were just steps away from the bustling city streets - jobs and shopping and the seats of government - in between the two hills.

Boynton Park at the steep northern peak had the most dramatic view of river and mountains and sky in all directions.

Several antebellum homes long stood on Cameron Hill, and they were occupied by the generals who came to town during the Civil War. The columned Rathburn-Nottingham house was long a gracious center of hospitality. The Hooper house was one of the town's oldest residences. The Cabins that Thomas Crutchfield Sr. resided in while building the Crutchfield House hotel long stood on West Eighth Street.

Beginning in the 1870s, such an assortment of architectural styles of all types began to sprout up on Cameron Hill. It was a truism that the higher you went up the hill the finer the homes.

But there were some majestic ones on the lower slopes as well - the brick Whiteside mansion that dated to just after the Ross's Landing days, the home of the world famous publisher Adolph Ochs on West Fifth Street, and dozens more of every conceivable style built by the physicians and the successful entrepreneurs of the town. Scattered in between were smaller but substantial homes occupied by the mill workers, the railroad engineers and the bookkeepers.

The creme de la creme was at the very top on the East Terrace. D.P. Montague's Italianate mansion was the only home in Chattanooga with its own pipe organ and the grounds were landscaped by Frederick Law Olmsted's firm. Capt. Hiram Chamberlain had the grandest view from the south end of the Terrace at his sprawling stone mansion. H. Clay Evans, who came close to being vice president and to being the Tennessee governor, entertained presidents at his delightful home in the middle of East Terrace. 

With many of the mansions split up into apartments and many of the properties not kept up, there came a plan in the 1950s to tear them all down and to slice off the top of Cameron Hill at Boynton Park. Despite the protests of many, it was followed through. 

Today, few photographs of the original Cameron Hill have survived. Thankfully, in recent months Tony St. Charles graciously shared photos taken by his father, Pat St. Charles, Jr., who was hired by the Chattanooga Housing Authority to perform appraisals for the West Side Redevelopment Project.This amazing collection of some 375 Cameron Hill homes has inspired a new examination of Cameron Hill and a search to discover who were the delightful characters who lived there.

Chattanoogan.com today begins a series of articles letting you know what we found out about the once-magical Cameron Hill.

 

 

 

Handsome set of homes on the lower slopes of Cameron Hill
Handsome set of homes on the lower slopes of Cameron Hill

May 9, 2022

Police Blotter: Lady Thinks Friend Stole Her Driver’s License; Man Disputes Bar Tab

May 9, 2022

Gun Recovered At Middle Valley Elementary School; Found In 10-Year-Old's Backpack

May 9, 2022

Regular Grand Jury Recommends Tours Resume Of Workhouse, Juvenile Facility, CADAS


A woman called police and said the day before she was at her friend’s home on North Hickory Street and went into the bathroom. She said she left her purse containing her Tennessee driver's license. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was advised Monday morning that a 10-year-old had brought a firearm to Middle Valley Elementary School. The gun was left in a child’s backpack at aftercare ... (click for more)

Members of the Regular Grand Jury in a final report recommended that grand juror tours resume of the Silverdale Jail, the Juvenile Detention Center and CADAS. The tours were halted during ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Lady Thinks Friend Stole Her Driver’s License; Man Disputes Bar Tab

A woman called police and said the day before she was at her friend’s home on North Hickory Street and went into the bathroom. She said she left her purse containing her Tennessee driver's license. When she returned, her driver’s license was not inside her purse. She doesn’t have proof that her friend took her driver’s license, but wanted to document this in case anything happens. ... (click for more)

Gun Recovered At Middle Valley Elementary School; Found In 10-Year-Old's Backpack

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office was advised Monday morning that a 10-year-old had brought a firearm to Middle Valley Elementary School. The gun was left in a child’s backpack at aftercare over the weekend and recovered Monday morning by a HCDE School Safety Officer (SSO). The firearm was secured by the SSO and then turned over to the Sheriff’s Office. (click for more)

Opinion

Weston Wamp Reached Across The Aisle

I followed the Hamilton County Mayoral election closely and I noticed Weston Wamp reached across the aisle to win over Democrats and Independents. His efforts were sincere and much needed today in our polarized country. The U.S. Congress is paralyzed by hyper partisan political brinksmanship and our federal legislative branch is dysfunctional. A heart-felt video Weston ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Ashley Judd's Tribute

On April 30, the day before the mother-daughter duo famously known as The Judds were to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame with Ray Charles, Naomi Judd unexpectedly died after struggling with Hepatitis C and mental health issues. She gave birth to her daughter Wynonna at age 17 and, after a rough start that included several years on welfare, the iconic duo won five ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland State Softball Opens TCCAA Region VII NJCAA Tournament With 7-6 Win Over Dyersburg

Seeded fifth Cleveland State softball opened the TCCAA Region VII NJCAA Tournament on Sunday with a thrilling 7-6 nine inning win over number four seed Dyersburg State. Bailee Phillips went the distance winning her 11th game of the year and helped her own cause going 3-for-5 at the plate driving in two runs. Makala Strickland who joined Phillips with three hits of her own ... (click for more)

Chattanooga FC Knocks Off East Division Leaders With 2-1 Road Win In Maryland

Germantown, MD- Chattanooga FC braved monsoon-like conditions Saturday night to triumph 2-1 against East Division leaders Maryland Bobcats and take all three points back to the Scenic City. Chattanooga FC entered the match in need of points, having only picked up two in its first three games of NISA play. In contrast, Maryland Bobcat had 11 points from five games after a quick ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors