Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, BILLY EUGENE

11915 HWY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND

119 HOLLYBERRY LN. #159 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR



BANKS, EFFIE LYNETTE

437 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES

1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052680

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



BRADY, RANDALL DAVID

2500 FAUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD

1417 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073218

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE

3374 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191401

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

STALKING

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)BUYCK, DESTINY SYMONE2014 LENDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF PROBATIONCLARK, SKY NICHOLE4577 W HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MT, 37377Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000DEFELIPE, ANDRES MIGUEL1705 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTDERRICK, MELVIN D2408 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYDIAZ, CHRISTOPHER RAY273 FLAT MOUNTAIN RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENTDURHAM, MATTHEW G2667 HUNTSVILLE HWY FAYETTEVILLE, 373346778Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSEVADING ARRESTDISORDERLY CONDUCTEDGEMON, DONALD RAY801 CARTER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30721Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYAGGRAVATED ROBBERYELLIOTT, SCOTT ANTHONY910 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214324Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCHILD NEGLECTREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLEALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLECHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONNO PROOF OF INSURANCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONESCOBAR, GASPAR1808 SOUTH BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTESPY, TRAVIS SCOTT3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000FERGUSON, MYRA MASHA1174 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)FORD, ROBERT JASON631 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191219Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTGALLOWAY, KEVIN MICHAELHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTSTALKINGEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAGONZALEZ, VALERIANO BRAVO1604 SOUTH BEACH STREAT ,Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREHARPER, TERRELL DEVON5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN1651 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE6335 HANSLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTCHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECTPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOHNSON, KEVIN DANIEL2621 STANDIFER CHASE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYFAILURE TO APPEARJOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE3608 EASTGLEN CTB CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONKENNEDY, DARRELL NEWTON2611 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKISSELBURG, JEFFERY W2001 S LYERLY ST APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDTHEFT OF PROPERTYLAMBERT, MICHAEL KEVIN8443 WOOD DUCK COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTAGGRAVATED ASSAULTASSAULTASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPUBLIC INTOXICATIONCHILD NEGLECTLANEY, BRIANNA PAIGE1446 HWY 411 OLD FORT, 37362Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAUREDALE, WILLIS GRANT727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSELESTER, THOMAS EUGENE437 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt Housing AuthDOMESTIC ASSAULTLOPEZ, LANA MARIE4610 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MOORE, EDWARD LEE113 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113919Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt St PoliceTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL7490 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTDOMESTIC ASSAULTMUENCHOW, KATELYN285 GREENSLAKE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEMUNOZ, JESSICA LORENA273 FLAT MOUNTAIN RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTPOE, PEYTON LEBRON211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)REID, BLAKE JERROD216 NORTH SIMINAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEVADING ARRESTSUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)FAILURE TO APPEARREYNOSO, ADIEL424 EAST WASHINGTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeSEXUAL BATTERYPUBLIC INTOXICATIONRIEHLE, MELISSA ELIZABETH10405 CARD ROAD APT 331 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCESCHRIMPSHER, REBECCA LEA446 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191449Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 GSHAW, COREY NEAL1624 DEVLAN FOREST LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORASSAULTFALSE IMPRISONMENTSHOWERS, NOAH SCOTT1223 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEIMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERSSIES, KACEY DESIREE2855 BOONES CREEK RD JOHNSON, 376154618Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SLUDER, ANTHONY RAY111 ROBIN HILL RD APT A DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEARSMITH, BRANDON DANELL210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MT, 37377Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000VANDERGRIFF, TERRY MITCHELL7209 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFAILURE TO APPEAR