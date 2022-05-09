Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALLISON, BILLY EUGENE
11915 HWY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND
119 HOLLYBERRY LN. #159 CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR
BANKS, EFFIE LYNETTE
437 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES
1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052680
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
BRADY, RANDALL DAVID
2500 FAUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD
1417 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073218
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE
3374 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191401
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
BUYCK, DESTINY SYMONE
2014 LENDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION
CLARK, SKY NICHOLE
4577 W HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MT, 37377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000
DEFELIPE, ANDRES MIGUEL
1705 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
DERRICK, MELVIN D
2408 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
DIAZ, CHRISTOPHER RAY
273 FLAT MOUNTAIN RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT
DURHAM, MATTHEW G
2667 HUNTSVILLE HWY FAYETTEVILLE, 373346778
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
EDGEMON, DONALD RAY
801 CARTER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30721
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
ELLIOTT, SCOTT ANTHONY
910 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214324
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
ESCOBAR, GASPAR
1808 SOUTH BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
ESPY, TRAVIS SCOTT
3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000
FERGUSON, MYRA MASHA
1174 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
FORD, ROBERT JASON
631 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191219
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
GALLOWAY, KEVIN MICHAEL
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STALKING
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GONZALEZ, VALERIANO BRAVO
1604 SOUTH BEACH STREAT ,
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE
HARPER, TERRELL DEVON
5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN
1651 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE
6335 HANSLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE
JOHNSON, KEVIN DANIEL
2621 STANDIFER CHASE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR
JOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE
3608 EASTGLEN CTB CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
KENNEDY, DARRELL NEWTON
2611 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
KISSELBURG, JEFFERY W
2001 S LYERLY ST APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
LAMBERT, MICHAEL KEVIN
8443 WOOD DUCK COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHILD NEGLECT
LANEY, BRIANNA PAIGE
1446 HWY 411 OLD FORT, 37362
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAUREDALE, WILLIS GRANT
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
LESTER, THOMAS EUGENE
437 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
LOPEZ, LANA MARIE
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MOORE, EDWARD LEE
113 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113919
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL
7490 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MUENCHOW, KATELYN
285 GREENSLAKE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
MUNOZ, JESSICA LORENA
273 FLAT MOUNTAIN RD DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
POE, PEYTON LEBRON
211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
REID, BLAKE JERROD
216 NORTH SIMINAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR
REYNOSO, ADIEL
424 EAST WASHINGTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SEXUAL BATTERY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
RIEHLE, MELISSA ELIZABETH
10405 CARD ROAD APT 331 SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
SCHRIMPSHER, REBECCA LEA
446 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191449
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G
SHAW, COREY NEAL
1624 DEVLAN FOREST LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT
SHOWERS, NOAH SCOTT
1223 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
SIES, KACEY DESIREE
2855 BOONES CREEK RD JOHNSON, 376154618
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
SLUDER, ANTHONY RAY
111 ROBIN HILL RD APT A DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR
SMITH, BRANDON DANELL
210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)
TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MT, 37377
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000
VANDERGRIFF, TERRY MITCHELL
7209 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR