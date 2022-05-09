 Monday, May 9, 2022 61.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Monday, May 9, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALLISON, BILLY EUGENE 
11915 HWY 58 GEORGETOWN, 37336 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

ARNOLD, ANTONIO RAYMOND 
119 HOLLYBERRY LN. #159 CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF COCAINE FOR

BANKS, EFFIE LYNETTE 
437 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

BLEVINS, ANDREW JAMES 
1092 E ELMWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374052680 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

BRADY, RANDALL DAVID 
2500 FAUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Other
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

BROOKS, FLOYD EDWARD 
1417 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374073218 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

BURNETTE, BILLY WAYNE 
3374 ADKINS RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191401 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
STALKING
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)

BUYCK, DESTINY SYMONE 
2014 LENDON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF PROBATION

CLARK, SKY NICHOLE 
4577 W HASSLER ROAD SIGNAL MT, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000

DEFELIPE, ANDRES MIGUEL 
1705 S GREENWOOD AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT

DERRICK, MELVIN D 
2408 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

DIAZ, CHRISTOPHER RAY 
273 FLAT MOUNTAIN RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

DURHAM, MATTHEW G 
2667 HUNTSVILLE HWY FAYETTEVILLE, 373346778 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
EVADING ARREST
DISORDERLY CONDUCT

EDGEMON, DONALD RAY 
801 CARTER AVE ROSSVILLE, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY
AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

ELLIOTT, SCOTT ANTHONY 
910 GRAYSVILLE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374214324 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CHILD NEGLECT
REGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE
ALTERING, FALSIFYING OR FORGING EVIDENCES OF TITLE
CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION
NO PROOF OF INSURANCE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

ESCOBAR, GASPAR 
1808 SOUTH BEECH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

ESPY, TRAVIS SCOTT 
3508 CLIO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $10,000

FERGUSON, MYRA MASHA 
1174 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

FORD, ROBERT JASON 
631 PAN GAP RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191219 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT

GALLOWAY, KEVIN MICHAEL 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
STALKING
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GONZALEZ, VALERIANO BRAVO 
1604 SOUTH BEACH STREAT , 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

HARPER, TERRELL DEVON 
5607 KENYON RD CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HENLEY, ALESIA ERIN 
1651 JED LANE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

HOWARD, DEANGELO JERMAINE 
6335 HANSLEY CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
CHILD ABUSE AND NEGLECT
POSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE

JOHNSON, KEVIN DANIEL 
2621 STANDIFER CHASE DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
FAILURE TO APPEAR

JOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE 
3608 EASTGLEN CTB CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

KENNEDY, DARRELL NEWTON 
2611 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 61 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

KISSELBURG, JEFFERY W 
2001 S LYERLY ST APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
THEFT OF PROPERTY

LAMBERT, MICHAEL KEVIN 
8443 WOOD DUCK COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ASSAULT
ASSAULT
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
CHILD NEGLECT

LANEY, BRIANNA PAIGE 
1446 HWY 411 OLD FORT, 37362 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAUREDALE, WILLIS GRANT 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

LESTER, THOMAS EUGENE 
437 CARVER LN CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt Housing Auth
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

LOPEZ, LANA MARIE 
4610 SUNFLOWER LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MOORE, EDWARD LEE 
113 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374113919 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Chatt St Police
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

MOSLEY, DARIUS DARRELL 
7490 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MUENCHOW, KATELYN 
285 GREENSLAKE CIRCLE ROSSVILLE, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

MUNOZ, JESSICA LORENA 
273 FLAT MOUNTAIN RD DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OWENS, TIMOTHY EDWARD 
1400 N CHAMBERLAIN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

POE, PEYTON LEBRON 
211 HEMLOCK STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

REID, BLAKE JERROD 
216 NORTH SIMINAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37401 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
EVADING ARREST
SUSPENDED LICENSE (NONRESIDENT)
FAILURE TO APPEAR

REYNOSO, ADIEL 
424 EAST WASHINGTON STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
SEXUAL BATTERY
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

RIEHLE, MELISSA ELIZABETH 
10405 CARD ROAD APT 331 SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

SCHRIMPSHER, REBECCA LEA 
446 ISBILL RD CHATTANOOGA, 374191449 
Age at Arrest: 47 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
SELLING OR POSSESSING LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCR.
DRIVING WHILE IN POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE 5 G

SHAW, COREY NEAL 
1624 DEVLAN FOREST LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
ASSAULT
FALSE IMPRISONMENT

SHOWERS, NOAH SCOTT 
1223 E 35TH STREET PL CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 22 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

SIES, KACEY DESIREE 
2855 BOONES CREEK RD JOHNSON, 376154618 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

SLUDER, ANTHONY RAY 
111 ROBIN HILL RD APT A DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 58 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR

SMITH, BRANDON DANELL 
210 HENDRICKS BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD
DOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)

TURNER, CRYSTAL LYNN 
2908 EDWARDS POINT RD SIGNAL MT, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF-OVER 1000

VANDERGRIFF, TERRY MITCHELL 
7209 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
FAILURE TO APPEAR


