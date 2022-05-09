Man Rescued After Falling 20 Feet Down Elevator Shaft At James Building

Chattanooga firefighters rescued a man who fell down an elevator shaft Monday morning at a downtown office building.

Red Shift companies were dispatched to the James Building at 735 Broad St. at 8:05 a.m. on a reported high fall. Additional units were sent to the scene when information was received that someone was at the bottom of an elevator shaft.

The man was part of a crew working in the building and he fell approximately 20 feet due to the elevator car not being in place. Firefighters made access to the injured person from the basement and he was prepared for transport to the hospital.

Ladder 1, Quint 1, Squad 1, Squad 20, Battalion 1, CFD Special Operations, Hamilton County EMS and CPD responded to the call.