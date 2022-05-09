Ooltewah Man's Security Cameras Capture Theft Of $8,320 Of His Items

An Ooltewah man said cameras inside his home caught a thief taking $8,320 of his belongings.

Corey J. Charaba, 32, of 6427 Hunter Road, was charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

The homeowner said he has known a woman who was struggling financially and he has been trying for about six months to help her get on her feet. He said cameras put inside his house as he had some items missing since he began associating with the woman.

He said on Feb. 14 the woman texted him and asked him to pick her up and get her something to eat. He said he did so and took her to his house. She asked to use the restroom, so he let her use the master bedroom.

He said while she was in there he believes she opened an exterior door.

Footage from a camera shows the woman rummaging through items on his dresser.

Authorities said while the man took the woman home, it is believed that Charaba, her boyfriend, made his way into the home through the master bedroom exterior door. Video shows a white male wearing a purple hoodie and a mask rummaging through the bedroom and putting items into a purple duffle bag.

Items missing include about $300 in change, three guns, some jewelry, three Movado watches, some presidential coins, a Sentrysafe lock box, some checkbooks and two vehicle titles.

He identified the man in the video as Charaba. He said he called the couple and gave them a chance to return the items, but they did not.

The man said his daughter and her boyfriend were in the house asleep at the time.