Police Blotter: Woman Finally Returns U-Haul Van - With Damage; Someone Turns Cameras Away From Vending Machines, Then Vandalizes Them At Comfort Inn Downtown

An employee of U-Haul, 2022 Broad St., told police a woman had rented a Chevy Express van for one day a couple of months ago. She said the vehicle was never returned to any U-Haul location. U-Haul has sent several certified letters and attempted to make contact with the woman, with no success. The employee called police later to say the vehicle was finally returned, but had new damage to the front and rear.

* * *

Police observed a minivan parked in the alleyway behind a residence on E. 13th Street with its doors open. Upon further investigation a man came out of the house and asked what was going on. He said that the vehicle belonged to his wife and they had not been driving it. Police also found a previous report where this man had been arrested for driving this vehicle without a license, as well as stalking someone while using this vehicle. The man said that he would have the vehicle moved so as to not block the alley access.



* * *

A woman on Cypress Street Court told police that her boyfriend was cheating on her and she wanted him out. Officers spoke with the boyfriend and he said he was getting his stuff and leaving. He left without incident. The woman said she doesn't want him back on her property.

* * *

A woman on High Street called police and showed them where her apartment door was ajar. Police searched the apartment before she entered. The apartment was clear and she told police that nothing looked out of place.

* * *

A woman on E. 10th Street told police someone had entered the storage building on her property and stolen a non-working lawnmower. She also wanted it reported that she believes there have been homeless people looking in the area for other items to steal.

* * *

An anonymous caller reported finding a purse at Homer Street and Granada Street. Police found the brown purse on the ground at the intersection. The purse contained a Social Security card. The purse was transported to Property.

* * *

A man on James Lane called police because he was in a verbal dispute with his neighbor. Police spoke with both of them and the man's mother. The disorder stems from the easement from the road to the man's house. The man was trimming the bushes and the neighbor did not like that he did so without a courtesy call. Both men were able to come to an agreement and police left without further issue.

* * *

A man called police and asked if squatters have rights in Tennessee as related to vagrants living on the railroad tracks. Police informed him that they could not remove vagrants from the area around the railroad tracks without the property manager asking them to trespass them.

* * *

A man told police he was in the drive-thru of CVS, 4700 Hwy. 58, and his driver's-side mirror hit a yellow pole, causing the mirror to crack. The man further said the pieces also scraped the driver's door.

* * *

A man told police he rented a hotel room from the Best Western Royal Inn, 3644 Cummings Hwy. using an app on his phone. He said he did not realize there was a fee for pets. The front desk clerk said that when she told the man this he cursed at her, so she asked him to leave. The man understands that he will need to use the app to be refunded his money.

* * *

A man was reported sleeping on the covered back porch of the hair salon at 3929 St. Elmo Ave. Police spoke with the man, who identified himself. He showed no warrants in NCIC. The salon did not wish to criminally trespass the man from the property. He was asked to leave the property and did so without issue.

* * *

Police initiated a traffic stop at 600 N. Orchard Knob Ave. on a tan Ford F150 displaying a temp tag. The driver told police he was currently trying to fix his truck to make it drivable and be able to have a correct tag. He said that he paid approximately $100 for the tag at "the dealership up the street," referring to Ken's Auto. He said that he continues to pay for the tags until the vehicle is paid

off through Ken's dealership.

* * *

An employee at the Comfort Inn, 2420 Williams St., took police to the third floor where two vending machines were damaged. Of those two, one was broken into where the money was accessible. The employee said she doesn't know if there was any money in the one that was fully broken into. She said the guy who empties the money possibly came during the day and emptied the money. Officers asked the employee if there were any vending machines on any other floors and she took officers to the second floor. That machine was also damaged. The employee said the cameras that were pointed at the elevators and vending machines had been turned to point away from them by someone. Officers were unable to view footage because the employee did not have access to the cameras. She said the manager would be back in the morning at 9 a.m. No suspect information was available.