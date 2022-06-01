$881.2 Million County Budget Focuses On Improved Salaries For Lower Paid Workers

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said Wednesday that his final $881.2 million budget includes a $31 million increase for the schools and $11.1 million more for the county general fund portion.

He said the "fiscally conservative" budget does not include a tax increase.

County Mayor Coppinger said education is getting 63 percent of the funding and public safety 15 percent. The schools part includes $59 million for operations and $4 million for debt service on capital projects.

He said there is funding in the budget for increased pay for corrections officers at the Silverdale Jail and the Juvenile Court Detention Unit as well as to help recruit and retain EMS personnel.

The county mayor said those county employees at the lowest ends of the pay scale were getting an increase of around 10 percent - with some going from $23,000 per year to $31,000.

There is an across the board three percent pay raise. Lower paid workers could get more than that with a $2,500 floor.

For the sixth straight year, there is no increase for health premiums.

The budget includes $6.2 million for capital outlay.

Spending from the American Rescue Plan is not included in the budget, but is handled in a separate capital account.

County Mayor Coppinger said the $50,000 that has gone to the Urban League since the early 1990s is being doubled to $100,000. It provides certain services to the county.

Commissioner Warren Mackey said he planned to vote against the budget at the end of the month. He said the county mayor had promised him $75,000 for the Avondale Recreation Center in order for him to vote in favor of the last budget. He said he did not get that money.

County Mayor Coppinger said he told Commissioner Mackey he would need to get the support from a majority of commissioners for that money.