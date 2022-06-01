Walker County Deputy Jerry Glover Fired And Charged In Sexual Assault Investigation

Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson announced on Wednesday that former Deputy Sheriff Jerry W. Glover, 80, has been charged by the GBI after an investigation revealed he raped a LaFayette woman last month. The investigation showed Glover was on duty at the time of the incident.

According to Sheriff Wilson, Glover was terminated on May 27.

He was arrested on charges of rape, violation of oath and false imprisonment on May 31, 2022.

Glover was booked at the Walker County jail. He was denied bond at his first appearance hearing on Wednesday morning and will appear in Walker County Superior Court on June 9, 2022 for a bond hearing.