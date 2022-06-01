Hamilton County General Sessions Court Receives Funding To Launch Eviction Diversion Initiative

 Wednesday, June 1, 2022 89.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County General Sessions Court has received a grant from the National Center for State Courts’ (NCSC) Eviction Diversion Initiative to strengthen eviction diversion efforts and improve housing stability across Hamilton County. 

Hamilton County General Sessions Court is one of 13 state and local courts selected through a competitive application process and review by an advisory council led by NCSC. Locally, the initiative will include a new Housing Stability Facilitator who will be housed at the City of Chattanooga and work directly with Hamilton County General Sessions judges to assist landlords and tenants before eviction cases are adjudicated in court.

"The courtroom must be a place of fairness and impartial application of the law, but it can also be a place of innovation and collaboration,” said Hamilton County General Sessions Court Judge Alexander McVeagh.
“I am grateful for the work that the National Center for State Courts will make possible through the Eviction Diversion Initiative, as it provides another fair and legal mechanism for property owners, tenants, and community partners to work together in constructive ways."

Each court will use the grant funding to hire dedicated staff to implement holistic, sustainable, and community-driven strategies for resolving legal problems. Successful eviction diversion programs provide landlords and tenants with the time, information, and resources necessary to resolve their housing problems without prolonged litigation. 

"You can't overstate the lasting impact losing a home can have on individuals and families, especially children," said Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly. "With support from the National Center for State Courts' Eviction Diversion Initiative, we can connect local tenants and landlords with the services and guidance they need to prevent costly and traumatizing evictions—helping both the landlord and the tenant." 

“This is an outstanding example of public service. Different agencies working together to improve the lives of our citizens. Thanks to the leadership of Judge McVeagh and the partnerships of Hamilton County, the City of Chattanooga and the National Center for State Courts, the EDI will present possible solutions to a life challenging threat,” said Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger. “Citizens who may have felt they had no place to turn to when faced with the unimaginable loss of housing, will now have advocates to turn to and assist in the retention of their homes.”

"While the economic havoc of the COVID-19 pandemic made a bad situation worse, we know that a housing crisis has been brewing here for some time,” said Maeghan Jones, president of the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga. “Right now, we have a responsibility to both help families in immediate danger of losing their homes while also addressing the root causes of this problem. Thanks to the support of the National Center for State Courts, landlords, local governments, and community partners can keep working together to find safe and legal remedies that slow the rise in evictions and build a more stable and sustainable community for everyone."

Courts will benefit from ongoing peer learning opportunities, a national evaluation led by Stout Risius Ross LLC, and intensive technical assistance provided by NCSC as they implement eviction diversion and court reform strategies that leverage community resources including legal aid and mediation services, housing and financial counseling, and rental assistance programs. 

States benefiting from the grant program include Alaska, Indiana, Kansas, Michigan, Nevada, New York, Tennessee, and Wisconsin, along with the District of Columbia.

Visit ncsc.org/eviction for more information about NCSC’s Eviction Diversion Initiative.

Police Blotter: Woman Finally Returns U-Haul Van - With Damage; Someone Turns Cameras Away From Vending Machines, Then Vandalizes Them At Comfort Inn Downtown

Stockard On The Stump: Governor Wants Alternatives To Homeless Camping Prohibition Despite Letting Law Take Effect

Police Blotter: Woman Finally Returns U-Haul Van - With Damage; Someone Turns Cameras Away From Vending Machines, Then Vandalizes Them At Comfort Inn Downtown

An employee of U-Haul, 2022 Broad St., told police a woman had rented a Chevy Express van for one day a couple of months ago. She said the vehicle was never returned to any U-Haul location. U-Haul has sent several certified letters and attempted to make contact with the woman, with no success. The employee called police later to say the vehicle was finally returned, but had new ... (click for more)

Stockard On The Stump: Governor Wants Alternatives To Homeless Camping Prohibition Despite Letting Law Take Effect

Gov. Bill Lee declined to sign legislation outlawing camping on public property, a measure targeting the homeless population, saying he believes there’s a better solution for dealing with a complex problem. The governor acknowledges homelessness has been studied thoroughly, yet he maintains he wants to get involved in finding alternatives. “I want to bring together all ... (click for more)

Where Are The Parents Of These Teenagers?

Whoever the parents are of the teenagers involved in the most recent downtown shooting involving 15-year-olds and even a 13-year-old at approximately 10:48 p.m. on a Saturday night, need to be held accountable. By law, these are curfew violations under both state and local laws. The laws are clear. Even 16-year-olds have 10 p.m. curfews. A curfew violation is minor at best, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In June

I can’t remember when a spring has been as gorgeous as this one and, as I make my monthly trip into my garden for orchids and onions to share, I am in awe of my big rhododendron bush, awash in the prettiest purple blooms you ever saw. The roses look nice and, while I wish my grass would perk a bit better, we’ve got an ample armload of orchids and onions to share as we welcome June: ... (click for more)

AA South Baseball Standings

AA-South Standings/Results (as of games of 5/31/22) North Division Team W L PCT GB Rocket City (LAA) 28 18 .609 - Tennessee (CHC) 26 20 .565 2.0 Chattanooga (CIN) 24 22 ... (click for more)

Lookouts' Pitching Shaky In Loss To Rocket City,5-1

Pitching is renowned as being the art of human beings using super-charged arms to bullet baseballs at nearly triple-digit speeds into an area the size of a pizza box. But the act also requires the athlete to be of the right state of mind for every toss. In the Lookouts’ 5-1 Tuesday loss to the Rocket City Trash Pandas, their starter’s consistency left much to be desired. To ... (click for more)


