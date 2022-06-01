Governor Bill Lee Appoints Dr. Morgan McDonald As Interim Commissioner For Tennessee Department Of Health

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced the appointment of Dr. Morgan McDonald, MD, FACP, FAAP, as interim commissioner for the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH), effective Friday.

“Dr. McDonald is a committed public servant, and I appreciate her continued leadership during this time of transition,” said Governor Lee. “I am confident she will serve Tennesseans with integrity.”

Dr. McDonald is the deputy commissioner for Population Health at the TDH and formerly served as an assistant commissioner and the deputy medical director for Family, Health and Wellness. Dr. McDonald earned her undergraduate and medical degrees from Vanderbilt University and completed her residency in internal medicine and pediatrics at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Dr. McDonald will serve until a permanent commissioner is named.