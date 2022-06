Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BELK, GREGORY PAUL

4709 LAKE HILL CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BENNETT, HENRY LEE

4620 SHAWHAN ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



BLACKWELL, TYLER MARQUISE

907 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374111512

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



BLANSIT, LESLEY NICOLE

11956 HWY 53 RISING FAWN, 30738

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BOSTIC, DARRELL DEWAYNE

410 N SAINT MARKS AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112535

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

THEFT UNDER $1000



BOWMAN, DUSHAUN D

4902 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPT BURGLARY AUTO)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



BREWER, AMBER MONQUIE

4711 MURRAY LAKE LANE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37463

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURNS, DONNIE L

1345 N CONCORD RD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 76 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CANION, REBECCA ANN

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CANTRELL, MICHAEL LEE

HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374163003

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



CHAMBERS, BRANDON STEPHEN

16029 PROVIDENCE ROAD BAKEWELL, 37373

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

AGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHUBB, MONTEZ

1122 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ROBBERY

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED



COLLIER, ANDRE JAMASON

1664 GEENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



COMBS, KALEIGH MICHELLE

114 LAVONIA AVE REDBANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNER, AMANDA GAIL

1825 LEWIS MINE RD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CONNORS, JONATHAN CORY

1815 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 374041322

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Hwy Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

LEAVING SCENE ACCIDENT



DAVIS, CHRISTOPHER LOGAN

5537 HINSON GAP ROAD DUNLAP, 37327

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



DAVIS, KIAMESHA DENISE

5078 MOODY SAWYER RD APT B1 HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DENT, CODY LEVI

131 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 373794345

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



DIFILIPPI, PETER A

1949 NORTHPOINT BLVD ROOM 135 CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



FIELDS, LEANNETTA S

6306 ROSEMARY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

CHILD NEGLECT



FUGET, KAISER KEVON

721 MANSION CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374052243

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT



GAINES, KILEA CHEYANNE

1380 BARNES STREET CLEVELAND, 37311

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED

SPEEDING

FAILURE TO MAINTAIN LANE



GARRETT, RONALD FOSTER

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 71 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRATION



HANCOCK, JAMES III

521 GLENN WADE DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga PD

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENS*



HARDEN, JEFFERY LAMAR

7469 RABBIT LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHARRISON, WILLIAM C211 ALPINE DR ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HENDERSON, MICHAEL COLE3331 HIGHWATER TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)HERKLEY, BRUCE GREGORY2506 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYHICK, DEREK MARCUS114 RHODODENDRON LN JOHNSON, 37601Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHOANG, LOC DAI5923 PORTVIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374213508Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULT (AGG)HORGAN, DUSTIN R2309 E LINCOLN ST TULLAHOMA, 373885134Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXHUBBARD, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN3925 ADKISSON DRIVE NW APT 2323 CLEVELAND, 37312Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HUDGINS, CHARLES EDWARD2512 STUART ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 65 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTHUTCHESON, EVAN M406 SIGNAL VIEW ST RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGSTALKINGPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAJOHNSON, CHRISTIE CHARLENE109 MORNINGSIDE DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFTAJOHNSON, JASON WAYNE214 8TH AVE SW WINCHESTER, 37398Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)JONES, JESSICA RENEE5520 DONOVAN LN HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDHARASSMENTKEITH, VAN EDWARD1623 READ AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37408Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ARSONAGGRAVATED ASSAULTKEY, WILLIAM MATTHEW7437 CHAD RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEKING, BRICARA SHAQUELLHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374045419Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGKIRCHOFF, SKYLER JAMES4221 SPRIGGS ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULTLAVENDER, DEIDRA ZHEMONE5425 WATKINS ST OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LINDSEY, BRANDON EUGENEHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONLOCKHART, BRIAN KEITH514 TIMBERLINKS DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePRYITION TO REVOKE (POSS OF METH)POSSESSION OF METH (MISDEMEANER CITATION)LOWRANCE, CHARLOTTE DIANA5008 EAST 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDFAILURE TO APPEARAGGRAVATED ASSAULTMITCHELL, ANTHONY JOSEPH5532 OLD MISSION RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMOLES, GERRY MICHAEL12383 QUARTER OAKS TR. BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATEMONEY, VICTORIA ANN309 WALMART DR LOT32 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency:VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLLEDPARSONS, SAVANNAH CAROLINE1714 S CLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374121110Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PEARSON, MICHAEL HEATH7112 SHEPERDVIEW CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDEXTORTIONHARASSMENTCRIMINAL EXPOSURE TO HBVPERRY, JAMES DARRELL11229 LOT 49 SODDYDAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PETERS, COREY DEMOND823 WOODMORE TER CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RAINEY, JONATHAN EDWARD100 SOUTHVIEW ST CHATTANOOGA, 374051644Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)RANDOLPH, RUTH ASHLEY1500 KENTWOOD ST EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF PROBATION (CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION)RAY, ROBERT DALE8324 OAK DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREDDEN, JOSHUA LUKE1172 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 373795502Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)DISPLAY OF REGISRATION PLATESREDDEN, LAURA BETH597 DAYTON BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEROBINETTE, CHRISTIAN SETH1315 EAST 36TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULE II FOR RESALERYALS, DENNIS CARLOS6220 SHALLOWFORD RD APT 448 CHATTANOOGA, 374215489Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SAMPLES, STACEY A25 S GERMANTOWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDDOMESTIC ASSAULTSHEETS, AMANDA LEE ANN6922 ECHO GLEN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCFAILURE TO APPEARSHINGLETON, MATTHEW JACK ALLEN171 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONSMITH, ASHTON BROOKE4220 BELVOIR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALESMITH, STEVEN KENNETH5444 HENSON GAP RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)TALLENT, JAMES HOWARD1663 PIKEVILLE AVENUE GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETHOMPSON, MICHAEL JEREMIAH18 SOUTH JACKSON STREET ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TINKER, JONATHAN CODYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Chattanooga PDAGGRAVATED ASSAULTTORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE1209 OVERLYTRAIL DALTON, 30720Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TORREY, ANTHONY LOVELL1113 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER 1000UPSHAW, COLUMBUS ROME1367 MIDDLEWOOD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: CollegedaleBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)VALCARCEL, OLYVIA1936 DAYTON BLVD RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNDERAGE COMSUMPTIONCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORPUBLIC INTOXICATIONEVADING ARRESTASSAULT (ON POLICE)WOODS, DAKOTA JAMES1156 BOYSCOUT HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)